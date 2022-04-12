Decision 2022: Schramm, Miner And Webber Win In City Race

The Yankton City Commission will not be seeing any shakeups this year.
With all ballots counted in the 2022 municipal election, commissioners Mason Schramm (3,628 votes), Amy Miner (3,562 votes) and Jerry Webber (2,878 votes) had a commanding lead on their challengers.
Former Commissioner Curt Bernard (1,600 votes), Miles Warren (1,469 votes) and Stacey Nickels (1,301 votes) rounded out the list of candidates.
Schramm said he was encouraged by the number of voters who turned out.
“It seemed like there were more votes this time around than the last time I ran three years ago,” he said. “I think the voters spoke. It’s encouraging and it also helps re-emphasize my commitment to wanting to do this because it shows that people were happy the first three years and they want me to continue for the next three.”
He said that he looks forward to continuing to work on quality of life and economic development projects in the coming term.
Webber told the Press & Dakotan that incumbents returning on both the City Commission and School Board is a good sign.
“It tells us that the public is approving of the work that we’ve done and is aware of the work that’s yet to be done and they have the confidence in what we’ve been doing,” she said.
She said she looks forward to continuing the work from her first term, but is also happy to have the campaign over.
Miner said it was a long evening but she was satisfied with the result.
“I’m incredibly grateful for the support of the voters and I’m really excited to get to continue on the positive path that we’re moving as a community,” she said.
Between the election and directing a play for Yankton High School, Miner said she’ll take Easter break to recharge and think of her goals for the coming term.
Turnout was around 20% for the municipal election.
Tuesday night’s results are unofficial. These will be canvassed during a special meeting of the Yankton City Commission set for noon Friday at Yankton City Hall.
The board will reorganize during the first meeting in May.
