SIOUX FALLS — The University of South Dakota Knudson School of Law, in partnership with Plains Commerce Bank, is set to host the “Five O’Clock Forum: The Core of Cryptocurrency” at the Hilton Garden Inn Sioux Falls Downtown on Feb. 3 from 5-7 p.m.
Neil Fulton, dean of the law school, will moderate the Q&A forum with USD alumnus Kyle Pickner ’11, B.B.A., Plains Commerce Bank chief trust officer. They will discuss several aspects of cryptocurrency, including the role of digital assets in traditional financial institutions, regulations surrounding digital assets, security of digital assets and blockchain technology, and the crypto job market.
“Crypto presents a lot of complicated questions for lawyers, bankers, businesspeople and investors,” Fulton said. “This program will explore the banking and regulatory aspects of cryptocurrency.”
Those interested in learning about cryptocurrency and how digital currency is affecting financial institutions are encouraged to attend.
“Anyone who may be considering investments in cryptocurrency, working with banking or in regulatory settings will have an opportunity to hear the latest developments and present questions,” Fulton said. “The event will also provide a networking opportunity for everyone engaged in law and business in South Dakota.”
This event is open to the public and free to attend. Appetizers and drinks will be provided.
