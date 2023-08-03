Costner

Kevin Costner holds an American flag in a scene from the 1990 film “Dances With Wolves,” which was filmed in South Dakota.  

 Tig Productions/Getty Images

Actor Kevin Costner may end up on the hook to pay a South Dakota sculptor for her work after a state Supreme Court decision in her favor.

In 1994, the movie star commissioned Rapid City artist Peggy Detmers to create bronze statues of buffalo and Lakota warriors for a planned Deadwood resort dubbed “The Dunbar,” in a nod to the last name of Costner’s character in the Best Picture-winning film “Dances with Wolves.”

