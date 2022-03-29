Man Pleads Not Guilty To Terroristic Threats

TYNDALL — A Springfield corrections officer has pleaded not guilty to charges of making terroristic threats and committing domestic violence.
Christopher Taylor, 29, appeared Tuesday in Bon Homme County court. He works at Mike Durfee State Prison and is scheduled for a June 13-17 jury trial in Tyndall.
The terroristic threat charge involved Taylor allegedly saying he wanted to harm a local resident and burn down the man’s house with his children in it. In addition, Taylor allegedly said he wanted to shoot a school filled with children.
The domestic violence charge involves Taylor’s alleged altercation with his girlfriend at the home they shared.
During Tuesday morning’s arraignment, Taylor pleaded not guilty on the terroristic threat charge, a Class 5 felony. He previously pleaded not guilty on the domestic assault charge, a Class 1 misdemeanor.
Judge Cheryle Gering scheduled an April 12 status hearing. She ordered the defendant to continue meeting bond conditions, including a mental evaluation.
His bond conditions include not having any direct or indirect contact with his girlfriend and not consuming drugs or alcohol. He has complied with an order to surrender his weapons and ammunition to the Bon Homme County sheriff.
In a separate Tuesday afternoon hearing, Gering granted a one-year protection order to the Springfield resident allegedly threatened by Taylor. The man had previously received a temporary protection order against stalking and physical injury and was seeking a long-term order.
The protection order barred Taylor from “following or harassing or making any credible threat with the intent to place Petitioner and any Protected Parties in reasonable fear of death or great bodily injury.” Taylor was ordered not to come within 100 feet of the man and his children. Taylor was also restrained from making direct or indirect contact with the protected parties except as authorized by a court order.
Besides alleged threats against the man and his children, Taylor allegedly made terroristic threats about shooting up a school full of children.
Bon Homme County Deputy Sheriff Joel Neuman responded to the March 8 call from Taylor’s girlfriend in Springfield, according to court papers. She shared the home with Taylor and told authorities he became angry when she kept her son at home from school because of illness.
Taylor called the boy a derogatory name. At that point, the girlfriend said to leave her son alone. In response, Taylor allegedly became belligerent and started yelling and poking her in the chest.
The girlfriend told authorities about Taylor’s other alleged outbursts.
Taylor said “everyone in East River was stupid and should be dead,” adding he “should start shooting schools,” the girlfriend reported. In addition, Taylor made comments about “going Sandy Hook” in the briefing room during his work at the medium-security prison in Springfield, she said.
The “Sandy Hook” comment referred to the 2012 mass shootings at a Connecticut elementary school in which 20 first graders and six staff members were killed.
During Tuesday’s hearing, Yankton defense attorney Tyler Matson said Taylor was receiving a mental evaluation as part of the proceedings.
The terroristic threat charge carries a maximum sentence of five years in prison and a $10,000 fine. The domestic assault charge carries a maximum sentence of one year in prison and a $2,000 fine.
Gering had previously reduced the defendant’s $50,000 cash-only bond to unsecured bonds of $2,500 on the domestic assault charge and $10,000 on the terroristic threat, provided he follow a number of conditions.
Taylor remains free on bond.
Follow @RDockendorf on Twitter.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.