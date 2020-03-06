Stewart Elementary School students in grades 1-3 will be performing “Bada Bing, It’s Spring!” at 7 p.m. Monday, March 9, at the Yankton High School theatre.
The first graders will begin the concert with songs about the coming of spring and spring activities. Selections include “Spring in my Step,” “Me and my Kite,” and “Rockin’ Robin.” They will also perform “Whacky Spring Fever,” with boomwhackers added to the accompaniment.
The second- and third-grade students will combine together to perform the mini-musical “Bada Bing, It’s Spring!” a musical celebration about the coming of spring. In the musical, the children are waiting for nice weather, the weeds have popped out of the earth, but the flowers remain under the ground. Will spring ever come?
The concert is directed by Mrs. Lori Leader and accompanied by Ms. Lea Ann Schramm. The concert is free of charge and the public is invited to attend.
