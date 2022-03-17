ELK POINT — An Elk Point man has been indicted by a federal grand jury for production of child pornography.
According to United States Attorney Dennis R. Holmes, Hector Paulin-Torres, 33, was indicted March 1, 2022. He appeared before U.S. Magistrate Judge Veronica L. Duffy on March 16 and pleaded not guilty to the indictment.
The indictment alleges that on approximately Sept. 18, 2021, Paulin-Torres “knowingly employed, used, persuaded, induced, enticed, and coerced a minor female to engaged in sexually explicit conduct for the purpose of producing visual depictions, knowing such depictions would be transported in interstate or foreign commerce or mailed, and such visual depictions would be produced by any means, including by computer.”
The maximum penalty upon conviction is up to 30 years in federal prison and/or a $250,000 fine, life of supervised release, and $100 to the Federal Crime Victims Fund. Restitution may also be ordered.
The investigation is being conducted by Homeland Security Investigation, the Elk Point Police Department, and the Vermillion Police Department. Assistant U.S. Attorney Jeffrey C. Clapper is prosecuting the case.
Paulin-Torres was remanded to the custody of the U.S. Marshals Service pending trial which has not been set yet.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.