Yankton Worker Hospitalized After Electrocution

One man was hospitalized following an electrocution incident in Yankton Wednesday morning.
According to Yankton Deputy Fire chief Larry Nickles, around 8:20 a.m. Wednesday, a utility worker was trimming trees at the intersection of 19th and Walnut streets when the lift he was using connected with high-line wires causing him to be electrocuted. A coworker lowered the lift to the ground after the incident and Yankton County EMS transported the victim to Avera Sacred Heart Hospital with unknown injuries.
“NorthWestern (Energy) was on scene and advised that the victim connected to 7,200 volts,” Nickles said. “It stresses watching overhead electrical lines. Slight contact, or even close contact, could cause issues.”
Yankton Fire, Yankton County EMS and NorthWestern Energy responded to the scene.
