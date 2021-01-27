100 Years Ago
Friday, January 28, 1921
• Yankton became a “city beautiful” overnight and awoke this morning to find trees and shrubbery bedecked with hoar frost. The first rays of the sun enhanced the beauty but the white trimming did not last long in the warm sunshine of the forenoon.
• The ice cutters are beginning work on the Jim river. They report that the ice is pretty good this year.
75 Years Ago
Monday, January 28, 1946
• Kenneth Chamberlain, most recent addition to the Vermillion police force, was the first veteran of World War II to be initiated into the local post of the Veterans of Foreign Wars.
• Nye Henry, who has been a barber in Lake Andes since 1919, closed his shop and suspended business this week. He had taken only one vacation since opening the shop after he returned from soldiering in France during the first world war. The time off work was seven months in a veteran’s hospital. Mr. Henry’s right arm developed a touch of arthritis which necessitated his closing the barber shop.
50 Years Ago
Thursday, January 28, 1971
• Their ranks growing and infused with a new spirit of activism, the 12 Black members of the House have organized their own committee to represent the 25 million Black Americans. Through now-collective action, the Black Caucus hopes to make heard the voices of Black constituents in Harlem, Detroit, Chicago, St. Louis and Philadelphia.
• The Yankton Lewis and Clark Pigeon Club held their monthly meeting yesterday, with President and Rev. Brady presiding. Orders were placed with the secretary for seamless bands and other pigeon-related supplies.
25 Years Ago
Sunday, January 28, 1996
• No paper
