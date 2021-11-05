GAYVILLE — A Veterans Day program will be held at the Gayville-Volin High School gymnasium in Gayville at 1:30 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 11 Bernie Hunhoff will be the featured speaker. The public is welcome to attend.
After the program, the Gayville American Legion will hold a memorial service at the Veterans Memorial, located south of the school.
Thereafter, the Legion Auxiliary will hold a light lunch at the community center open to all veterans and special guests.
