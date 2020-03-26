SUNDAY, MARCH 8
3:04 a.m. — A vehicle was stopped and the driver was cited for speeding on Highway 50 east of Vermillion.
7:42 p.m. — A deputy responded along with fire units to a grass fire northeast of Vermillion.
MONDAY, MARCH 9
7:59 a.m. — A caller reported a dead deer on Timber Road causing a traffic hazard. A deputy responded and removed the deer.
11:55 a.m. — The School Resource Officer responded to a request to locate a juvenile who had not come to school and no parent had called the school. No one was located at the student’s residence.
2:23 p.m. — A patient was transported from the hospital in Vermillion to the Human Services Center in Yankton for an involuntary mental health committal.
6:14 p.m. — A deputy located a wanted person at a Vermillion residence. The wanted person was arrested and transported to the jail.
8:01 p.m. — A caller near Wakonda requested that a deputy search a car for drugs after it had been repossessed from a person suspected of drug use.
10:13 p.m. — A deputy responded to the hospital in Vermillion after two people were detained for mental health evaluations. The men were transported to the jail pending their evaluations.
TUESDAY, MARCH 10
2:53 p.m. — A deputy checked the welfare of children in a Wakonda home after reports of rats in the home. The parent there explained that there had been a problem but it has been mitigated and it appeared there was no need at the time for further concern.
3:31 p.m. — A patient was transported from the Jail to a Sioux Falls hospital for a mental health committal.
6:40 p.m. — A patient was transported from the jail to the Human Services Center in Yankton for an involuntary mental health committal.
WEDNESDAY, MARCH 11
2:07 a.m. — A deputy responded to a report of a suicidal person in Irene. The person was transported to a Yankton hospital by EMS for an evaluation.
1:31 p.m. — A deputy assisted Vermillion police officers with a response to a report of a domestic altercation at a Vermillion residence. No evidence of an assault was found but one person was wanted in Minnehaha County. That person was arrested and transported to the jail.
THURSDAY, MARCH 12
12:01 p.m. — A deputy assisted a Dixon County, Nebraska deputy by helping to locate and interview a suspect in Irene. The person was a suspect in a crime that had been committed in Dixon County.
12:31 p.m. — A deputy investigated a civil dispute over ownership of property after a recent sale.
4:45 p.m. — A deputy investigated a report from an Irene resident who reported receiving threatening messages over social media.
5:24 p.m. — A deputy responded along with Vermillion police officers to an injury accident on the Highway 50 Bypass.
5:45 p.m. — A deputy mediated a trespassing dispute between two neighbors near Meckling.
10:59 p.m. — A vehicle was stopped and the driver was cited for speeding on 302nd St.
FRIDAY, MARCH 13
12:23 a.m. — A deputy responded to a report of subjects hunting illegally with artificial light north of Vermillion. The vehicle was stopped near Vermillion and the driver was cited for not having insurance. The matter was also forwarded to a GFP Conservation Officer.
1:08 p.m. — A deputy responded to a report of a vehicle stuck on a muddy minimum maintenance road near Vermillion. As the deputy arrived, he found that the driver’s father had arrived and helped free the stuck vehicle.
6:49 p.m. — A deputy investigated a report from a Meckling resident who believed his neighbor had shot his cat with a pellet gun.
SATURDAY, MARCH 14
7:29 p.m. — A deputy responded to a 911 call from a rural Meckling residence. The caller was intoxicated and stated he was confused. Upon arrival, the deputy found there was no emergency or need of assistance.
