South Dakota reported two new deaths related to COVID-19 in Wednesday’s update from the Department of Health.
The deaths raised the state toll to 2,029. They were not reported in the Yankton area.
There were 23 new infections reported statewide, while the number of active cases saw what has become a rare increase, climbing by 11 Wednesday to 162. That represented the biggest one-day increase since April 13.
The number of active COVID-related hospitalizations in the state dropped to 20.
Yankton County reported no new cases or recoveries, keeping the number of active cases at two.
Hutchinson County (+1) was the only area South Dakota county to report a new positive test.
In Nebraska, the Department of Health and Human Services’ online portal posted 53 new COVID infections. Also, no new deaths were reported, keeping the state toll at 2,259. Active hospitalizations climbed by four to 34.
