PIERRE — The Interim Joint Committee on Appropriations (JCA) will hold their fifth meeting of the 2020 interim on Wednesday, Sept. 30, at 8 a.m. (CT). The meeting will be conducted via electronic conference with limited physical access in Room 414 of the State Capitol in Pierre. In accordance with COVID-19 guidance, in-person attendees should be spaced at least six feet apart and are encouraged to wear face coverings.
The Interim Joint Committee on Appropriations, co-chaired by Rep. Chris Karr (R-Sioux Falls) and Sen. John Wiik (R-Big Stone City), will hear recommendations from the interim joint policy committees on how federal COVID-19 funds could be used in South Dakota. The interim joint policy committees were established by the Executive Board during its Aug. 31, 2020, meeting. The committee will use their policy recommendations to develop its recommendation for uses of the coronavirus relief fund. The agenda is available online: https://sdlegislature.gov/docs/Interim/2020/agendas/AAPP09302020.pdf
Those wishing to testify in person should register by Sept. 29 by email to Cindy.Tryon@sdlegislature.com. Testifiers should provide their full names, whom they are representing, city of residence, which agenda item they will be addressing, whether they are a proponent or opponent, and if they will be testifying remotely or in person. Written testimony will also be accepted by email through the committee’s webpage and must be received at least 48 hours prior to the meeting to be considered at the meeting.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.