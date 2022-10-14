The Yankton County Commission will hear about the bids received for the Stone Church bridge project when it meets Tuesday.
Commissioners will also discuss the county health insurance, hear several departmental quarterly reports and an extraterritorial zoning request, and talk about county livestreaming options, among other items.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.