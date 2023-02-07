100 Years Ago
Thursday, February 8, 1923
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Welcome! We hope that you enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in or create an account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in to your subscriber account or create an account and subscribepurchase a subscription to continue reading.
Thank you for signing in! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
100 Years Ago
Thursday, February 8, 1923
• Martin Lonstad is now in the midst of his ice harvest. The ice is of good quality, ten to fourteen inches thick and is being obtained at the Stanage farm on the James River.
• Edward Mattison is at home from a trip to Minneapolis where he attended the automobile show and witnessed demonstrations by the new Coats Steamer. This is a steam automobile which has been under observation for some time and is now ready to launch. Mr. Mattison has signed up an agency for five counties to be operated from Yankton and hopes to have a machine on hand for demonstration purposes within 60 days.
75 Years Ago
Sunday, February 8, 1948
• No paper
50 Years Ago
Thursday, February 8, 1973
• The new Yankton Community Library formally opens this weekend with dedication ceremonies and ribbon cutting on Saturday and Sunday, Feb. 10-11.
• There were 71 accidents investigated by Yankton police during January this year, of which four were injury accidents in which six persons were injured, compared with 47 accidents in January a year ago, of which six were injury accidentsi n which 11 persons were injured. The police estimate of the total property damage this January was $27,129.69, as compared to $17,617.99 in January 1972.
25 Years Ago
Sunday, February 8, 1998
• No paper
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.