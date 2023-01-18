New Election Cycle Near

Two Yankton city commissioners have stated their intent to file petitions for another term, while a third is still weighing the prospect.
City Commissioner Tony Maibaum and Mayor Stephanie Moser, whose current terms expire in 2023, have made it clear that they are planning on filing petitions for the board this year.
“I feel like I’ve got a really good base under me as far as understanding the complexity of city issues, city financing, and I still feel like I have a lot to contribute and be able to put our community in a position for the future,” Moser said during a media briefing before the first January City Commission meeting. “I’ve got two kids — one a sophomore in college and one a junior — and this is an opportunity for me to have a part in making sure our community is some place they want to live when they’re adults. That excites me and that motivates me to continue to want to serve.”
She said that one of the biggest frustrations of the job is how difficult it can be for the city to pursue some of its goals.
“I tease Al (Viereck) all the time that he needs to grow a bigger money tree or plant more money trees,” she said. “We have lofty goals. We know we have things we want to do in our community. We’ve talked several times about what’s going to be our priorities. … We need to figure out eventually in the future what happens to our library. What are we going to do about the Meridian Bridge? Those are a few of the larger ticket items that are just sitting there that aren’t a necessity like wastewater and our water treatment plant, but definitely are an aspect that keeps our community growing and thriving.”
Maibaum said he would like to continue to contribute his voice to some of the big decisions the city has yet to make.
“There’s some pretty big dollar items that are going to be on our agenda this year,” he told the Press & Dakotan. “Probably one of the things that’s most important to me and why I want to keep my voice in the mix is, we have our comprehensive planning that’s going to be coming up here this year. Knowing what all went into the last time that was touched on, I certainly want to have my voice be a part of those conversations.”
He added that he especially values working with Yankton City Manager Amy Leon.
“I feel like I have a good relationship with our city manager and I think that’s important for any city commissioner who wants to serve,” he said.
Commissioner Ben Brunick, whose first term ends in 2023, said he’s still weighing whether to pursue a second term.
“At this moment, I’m undecided,” he told the Press & Dakotan Wednesday. “It’s a large commitment for myself and my family. I’m trying to make sure that I’m making the right decision, and I’m still trying to figure what that decision is.”
He said that he’s enjoyed his time as part of the board.
“It’s been a valuable thing to do and a valuable experience,” he said. “I’ve very much appreciated having folks entrusting me to be on the commission.”
If more than three petitions are filed with the city, there will be a City Commission election.
Additionally, the Yankton School Board will also have an expiring term.
Incumbent Frani Kieffer, whose term is expiring this year, told the Press & Dakotan that she has not decided on running yet.
If two or more petitions are filed, there will be a school board election that will also be held alongside a potential City Commission election.
Petitions to run for City Commission or School Board can be downloaded from the South Dakota Secretary of State’s website or from Yankton City Hall. Prospective candidates may start circulating petitions Jan. 27. Petitioners must collect at least 50 valid signatures from registered City of Yankton voters and submit the completed petitions and file or postmark them to City Hall by 5 p.m. Friday, Feb. 24.
The voter registration deadline for a municipal election is March 27 with absentee voting beginning the same day. If held, the municipal election is set for April 11.
