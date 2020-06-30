Firework sales began in South Dakota on June 27. Fireworks are always a favorite for adults and kids alike, but they do pose some dangers if not handled properly. The Yankton County Office of Emergency Management (YCOEM) wants to remind you that fireworks can be dangerous and can cause life threatening injuries.
You are asked to follow these safety tips when handling fireworks:
• Never allow young children to play with or ignite fireworks.
• Avoid buying fireworks that are packaged in brown paper because this is often a sign that the fireworks were made for professional displays and that they could pose a danger to consumers.
• Always have an adult supervise fireworks activities. Parents don’t realize that young children suffer injuries from sparklers. Sparklers burn at temperatures of about 2,000 degrees — hot enough to melt some metals.
• Never place any part of your body directly over a fireworks device when lighting the fuse. Back up to a safe distance immediately after lighting fireworks.
• Never try to re-light or pick up fireworks that have not ignited fully.
• Never point or throw fireworks at another person.
• Keep a bucket of water or a garden hose handy in case of fire or other mishap.
• Light fireworks one at a time, then move back quickly.
• Never carry fireworks in a pocket or shoot them off in metal or glass containers.
• After fireworks complete their burning, douse the spent device with plenty of water from a bucket or hose before discarding it to prevent a trash fire.
• Make sure fireworks are legal in your area before buying or using them.
Firework can be purchased by South Dakota residents through July 5.
YCOEM has this information as well as other topics on its county website. http://www.co.yankton.sd.us/custom/emergency-management
If you have questions or want more information, contact the Office of Emergency Management at 605-668-5289.
