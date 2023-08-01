MENNO — The Menno Pioneer Opry will have their monthly program this Friday, Aug. 4, at 7 p.m. This August marks 12 years since the Opry was started in 2011 at Kaylor’s Germans from Russia Heritage Hall. Since the COVID outbreak, the Opry has been held at the Big Red Barn on Menno’s Pioneer Heritage site.
The program is free and open to the public. A potluck-style lunch of finger food is served at intermission, and a freewill donation is taken.
