• Sheldon Winder, 22, Niobrara, Neb., was arrested Monday on a warrant for breach of conditions.
• Ethan Ortega, 41, Yankton, was arrested Monday on a warrant for breach of conditions.
• Jeremy Roubideaux, 51, Yankton, was arrested Monday on a warrant for failure to maintain financial responsibility and driving with a suspended license.
• Jessie Lewis III, 39, Yankton, was arrested Monday on a parole hold.
• Eli Frank, 19, Sioux Falls, was arrested Tuesday for possession of a controlled substance; open container in a motor vehicle; speeding; driving under the influence; possession of drug paraphernalia; possession of a revoked, altered or fictitious license; contempt; and possession of marijuana (2 oz. or less).
