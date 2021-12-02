Horn T Zoo Coming To Yankton Area Business For Live Christmas Event

Gavins Point Recreational Center is putting on a Christmas event on Saturday, Dec. 4, from 11 a.m.-2 p.m.
“We are very excited for this opportunity for the community, young and old alike, to come together for some Christmas fun,” said Mariah Nelson, owner.
Horn T Zoo from Monroe, Nebraska, will bring several animals, hosting a live animal nativity. Animals will include a camel, donkey, llama, horse, goats, and maybe even a monkey. Animal feed will be available for those wishing to feed the animals. This portion of the event will be outdoors, so attendees are encouraged to dress warm.
Horn T Zoo is an outdoor facility located in Monroe, which is west of Columbus. Built in 2009 and opened in May 2010, they are family-owned and operated.
Their small-town zoo connects people with wildlife from Nebraska and the rest of the world. They take pride in inspiring caring for nature and advanced conservation through education, recreation, breeding and survival.
Additionally, Mrs. Claus will be inside hosting Christmas sugar cookie decorating.
“Come on in and decorate a delicious sugar cookie to enjoy,” says Nelson.
Christmas caroling groups from around the community will add Christmas tunes for all to enjoy throughout the event. Hot cocoa and cookies will also be available indoors.
In the past, Gavins Point Recreational Center hosted a community Trick or Treating Event in October. Area children went through the campers with their parents, getting goods and candy.
“We had a great turnout, and it was a lot of fun to see so many area children in their fun Halloween costumes,” Nelson said.
Gavins Point Recreational Center is a family-owned and operated RV and Trailer Center located on Highway 52 west of Yankton.
“We have been very blessed by the community response to our opening of this camper and trailer dealership this last year,” Nelson said. “We’ve heard many compliments and great things from several area individuals as to what a good fit our business is for the Yankton area. In Yankton, we possess, in my opinion, one of the best places in the world to enjoy the great outdoors and enjoy a passion for camping.
“In opening Gavins Point Recreational Center, our desire was to provide an avenue for all current and future area campers to service their campers and grow their passion for camping. We want to take any stress out of camping so that campers can enjoy the beautiful area we have here. With the great team members we have in place, I feel we have accomplished that.”
