The physicians of Yankton Medical Clinic, P.C. presented Yankton Food For Thought with a check in the amount of $5,000 on March 19.
Yankton Food For Thought is a non-profit organization managed through the Yankton School District that provides food and nutritional education for school-aged children and their families. The program includes a food pantry, food distribution and Sack Pack Program. The Sack Pack program provides food packages for nearly 400 students each week to take home for the weekend.
Board member Carla Hummel expressed her thanks for the donation and said, “This [donation] will help so many families.” Hummel explained that donations have been down for the past year and the need has increased.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.