SD Democratic Voter Registration Falls Behind ‘Other’ Category In South Dakota
Historic shifts in South Dakota voter registration have culminated in a milestone: The number of voters registered as independents or without a political affiliation has surpassed the number of Democrats.

Independent and non-politically affiliated voters (those who leave the political affiliation blank when they first register) have been growing steadily in number since the 1990s. Meanwhile, Democratic registered voters have been in a steep decline since 2008.

