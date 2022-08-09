Finding A Fresh Perspective

When looking for a retreat site, Brian Maher knew he had found it at Lewis and Clark Lodge west of Yankton.
Maher, the South Dakota Board of Regents executive director, booked the site for last week’s gathering of the regents, staff and public university presidents.
“We wanted to hold it outside Pierre and someplace in our state,” said Maher, the BOR executive director. “Someone suggested Yankton, and when I came out to look, it was an easy sell. It’s a beautiful location with the amenities to handle a group of our size.”
For Maher, one moment summed up the atmosphere. “We spent one night at a bonfire, just relaxing and enjoying a bonding experience,” he said.
Besides the enjoyable times, the Regents and the South Dakota public university presidents conducted business -- and they had good news to discuss.
Despite a current 9% inflation rate, students attending South Dakota’s public universities will find their tuition and fees frozen for the 2022-23 school year.
The South Dakota Board of Regents (BOR) and six university presidents discussed the news during last week’s retreat at Lewis and Clark Lodge near Yankton.
Those attending included University of South Dakota President Sheila Gestring and South Dakota State University President Barry Dunn. Both NCAA Division I members, they represent the two largest universities in the state with a combined enrollment of about 22,000 students.
The other presidents in attendance included Laurie Nichols, Black Hills State; Jose-Marie Griffiths, Dakota State; Neal Schnoor, Northern State; and James Rankin, School of Mines.
Dunn and Gestring spoke with the Press & Dakotan in a joint interview after the retreat ended Thursday.
They noted the importance of holding the line on college expenses during a time of growing pressure to cover everyday living costs.
“When you looked at 9% inflation in June, and you hear that your tuition and fees aren’t going up in the fall, that’s incredibly good news for our students and their families,” Dunn said.
Gestring stressed the importance of keeping college within reach not only for current students but also for those considering higher education. “It’s a very big part of helping keep things accessible and affordable,” she said.
At the retreat, the regents and presidents spoke of the Legislature providing an additional $8.6 million, making possible a 6% raise for the system’s employees without a tuition hike.
Last week’s retreat included a luncheon with legislators.
“We wanted to give thanks to the Legislature,” Dunn said. “They not only provided the additional funding so we didn’t need to raise tuition, but they also provided us with a needs-based scholarship. We were the only state without one, and now this has become a game-changing thing for South Dakota.”
The luncheon provided a chance to share the challenges facing higher education, Gestring said. “I thought the feedback was really positive. We need to continue our communication both ways.”
Gestring noted the need to outperform neighboring states.
“At USD, we’re so close to the border with Iowa and Nebraska that it’s critically important for us to compete in the region,” she said. “And for Barry (Dunn), they are recruiting Minnesota heavily (at SDSU). When we hold tuition flat, it helps tremendously for a competitive advantage with the region.”
South Dakota stands alone compared to fellow members in the Summit League and Missouri Valley Football Conference, Dunn said.
“No one else is talking about a tuition freeze. Other states are talking about 5-8% increases in tuition and fees,” he said. “This shows a tremendous boost for the position of higher education in South Dakota.”
However, South Dakota needs to recruit and retain not only students but also faculty, she said.
The two presidents spoke of the importance of private fundraising to benefit public universities. The extra money makes possible additional programs and resources.
“It provides us with a margin for excellence,” Dunn said. “If we want to be a little bit better, than we are reaching out to alumni, friends and sponsors. We’re very grateful for their support.”
One of those challenges comes with maintaining enrollment. The BOR system has seen large student increases in recent years, but the figure has peaked recently and remains flat or even slightly declining.
Dunn believes the public may have downgraded the value of a college degree in recent years.
“In my opinion, it’s underappreciated by the general public. It’s not just about workforce development,” he said. “We teach students more than a job. College teaches about citizenship, community and overall success. They participate in leadership opportunities that will change their lives.”
Gestring spoke of the changes she has seen in students’ lives by friendships and campus organizations and events.
“We need to talk more about learning that happens outside the classroom and the transitions in life that happen during those four years. It’s about experiences, networking, making friends and going outside your comfort zone,” she said.
“I know people who came into college as complete introverts and now hold a job in sales and doing fabulous work. They have completely changed in four years, and their lives are now on different paths because of learning that happens outside the classroom.”
The outreach to prospective students can include messages from hometown alumni who have achieved success in their careers and lives, she said.
Gestring admitted higher education can be a hard sell when jobs are plentiful and wages are higher across the board.
“When you have unemployment sub-3%, it makes immediate gratification through earning more appealing,” she said. “But you’re not thinking long term, like 20 years down the road. It’s something you need to keep in mind.”
Not all opportunities are found on campus, Dunn said.
“I went with students to China, and that changed my life. I can’t imagine what it did for those young people,” he said. “There are literally thousands of young people on our campuses every year.”
Last week’s retreat proved ideal for sharing and planning for the year ahead, Gestring said.
“Sometimes we get so caught up in the day to day and forget to think about the strategic and looking forward,” she said. “Once a year, this retreat is critical to the work we do.”
The BOR and presidents meet six times a year, but Dunn and Gestring also participate in their athletic conference meetings and other occasions.
The retreat at Yankton provided a different setting and opportunity, they noted.
“This retreat is as much about relationship building as it is for strategic planning,” Dunn said. “Our challenges in higher education are so similar that I get great advice from Sheila. I learn from her and from all the other presidents.”
South Dakota colleges and universities take a back seat to no one, Dunn said. The task now is continually spreading the message.
“It’s a wonderful experience for those ready and willing to work for it,” he said.
