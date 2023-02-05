Plane Crash on Yankton County Lake Investigated
Authorities are investigating an incident in which a small place flipped over while making a non-emergency landing of Lake Marindahl southwest of Irene Saturday afternoon.

Authorities are investigating a plane crash that occurred Saturday on a Yankton County lake.

According to a social media message posted Sunday morning by the Yankton County Sheriff’s Office, a report was received at 4:18 p.m. Saturday of a possible plane crash at Lake Marindahl in northeast Yankton County. First responders were called to the scene.

