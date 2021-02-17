BATH — The 95 chapters that make up the South Dakota FFA (SD FFA) will celebrate National FFA Week Feb. 20-27, 2021. It’s a time to share what FFA is and the impact it has on members every day.
National FFA Week embraces more than 90 years of FFA traditions while looking forward to the organization’s future. More than 700,000 members with a passion for agriculture will participate in activities at local, state and national levels.
Designated a national week in 1947, the week of George Washington’s birthday, National FFA Week runs from Saturday to Saturday and gives FFA members an opportunity to educate the public about agriculture.
During the week, chapters conduct a variety of activities to help others in their schools and communities learn about FFA and agricultural education. Members of the SD FFA will celebrate National FFA Week by participating in activities including themed dress-up days, fundraisers, banquets and educational activities within their school and community.
Through agricultural education and hands-on learning, FFA members across the state and nation are preparing for over 300 unique career opportunities in the food, fiber and natural resource industries.
