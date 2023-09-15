Drs. Dan Johnson and Mary Milroy will be traveling to the nation’s capital next week with more than 750 cancer patients, survivors and their loved ones from all 50 states as part of the annual American Cancer Society (ACS) Cancer Action Network Leadership Summit and Lobby Day.
Johnson and Milroy, retired Yankton physicians, will meet with South Dakota’s full congressional delegation to discuss the need to support an increase in federal funding for cancer research through the National Institutes of Health (NHI).
The couple took a moment to speak with the Press and Dakotan about the upcoming trip and the asks they will be making to congressional leaders.
“Roughly one in three Americans will hear the words ‘you have cancer’ in their lifetime,” Johnson said. “We need a full and unwavering commitment from Congress to take action to help prevent, detect and treat cancer. We want our lawmakers to know that volunteers from South Dakota, and from every state across the country, are counting on them to take a stand.”
Johnson, who has been advocating for the ACS since his retirement in 2020, is most concerned about continued funding for cancer research.
“My mom died from breast cancer at 58 when I was a resident,” he said. “Cancer has affected me very personally. I don’t want to see research funding go away. We are down to the molecular basis of disease in cells and how things happen in cells. This is leading to new developments for treatment, including those for cancer, at a rapid pace. This is amazing lab research and it would be a shame if it slowed down when we’re on the cusp of doing so much.”
Dr. Milroy, who has been on the cutting edge of breast cancer treatment, surgery and advocacy for her entire career, has been working closely with the ACS and has been part of the All Women Count program since its inception in mid-1990s. Although retired, she still serves as the medical advisor for the group. Also, her mother suffered from breast cancer.
“There are some areas where we can do better, but those are some of the challenges you face in rural South Dakota,” she said. “There are access obstacles, but we are getting better. Access still needs to improve geographically and financially – especially for early screenings.”
The three main goals Johnson, Milroy and their cohorts will be pushing include:
1. Increase funding for cancer research and prevention programs in the FY2024 funding package;
2. Accelerate coverage of cancer screening tests;
3. Reduce barriers to prostate cancer screening.
Both doctors agreed that all three goals are important for various reasons. Milroy pointed out that barriers to screening are greater in rural areas. In her work with All Women Count and the South Dakota Comprehensive Cancer Coalition, Milroy noted that if women were enrolled in that program when they are diagnosed, they automatically are covered by Medicaid.
“With Medicaid expansion, that will get even better,” she said. “A cancer diagnosis is a huge financial hit for anyone on top of the obvious health care concerns.”
Both doctors agreed that early detection and screening are still not being utilized as much as they should.
“It’s so important for people to get screened according to guidelines,” Johnson said. “So many people, way too many people, don’t get screened and then the cancer has advanced. Most cancer screening tests are covered by insurance or other programs. People just need to have a relationship with their provider and know when to get screened. That alone would save so many lives.”
The group lobbying in Washington with Johnson and Milroy will be asking Congress to expand access to cancer screening in Medicare by co-sponsoring the Medicare Multi-Cancer Early Detection (MCED) Screening Coverage Act.
The third point being driven home by the local physician representatives will be improving access to Prostate-Specific Antigen (PSA) screening for high-risk men who are insured. The PSA test is a simple blood test that can indicate whether a man may have prostate cancer.
Overall, the couple is looking forward to advancing causes in which they strongly believe and being a part of the annual Lights of Hope ceremony at the Constitution Gardens.
“It’s such a beautiful and moving tribute to cancer survivors, their caregivers and providers,” Milroy said. “It’s a testament to everyone who’s ever been touched by cancer.”
