Cancer Funding
Drs. Dan Johnson and Mary Milroy enjoy a cup of coffee at Muddy Mo’s while planning their upcoming trip to Washington, D.C., where they will be lobbying on behalf of the American Cancer Society. 

 Jay Gravholt/P&D

Drs. Dan Johnson and Mary Milroy will be traveling to the nation’s capital next week with more than 750 cancer patients, survivors and their loved ones from all 50 states as part of the annual American Cancer Society (ACS) Cancer Action Network Leadership Summit and Lobby Day.

Johnson and Milroy, retired Yankton physicians, will meet with South Dakota’s full congressional delegation to discuss the need to support an increase in federal funding for cancer research through the National Institutes of Health (NHI).

