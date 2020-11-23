Clay County’s recent surge in COVID-19 cases continued Monday with 26 new infections reported in the daily update from the South Dakota Department of Health (DOH).
The county has seen 380 new cases this month, an increase of 44%.
Overall, South Dakota reported 783 new cases Monday, its lowest daily increase since Nov. 2. However, Mondays typically see the smallest statistical increases due to weekend lulls.
Locally, Yankton County saw eight new cases, its smallest daily gain since Nov. 4.
No deaths were reported in South Dakota Monday, keeping the state toll at 819.
Here are the summaries for area South Dakota counties from the DOH:
• Bon Homme County — 2 new cases (1,320 overall), 1 new hospitalization (37), 6 new recoveries (1,142), 0 new deaths (14), 164 active cases;
• Charles Mix County — 14 new cases (774), 3 new hospitalizations (89), 2 new recoveries (527), 0 new deaths (4), 243 active cases;
• Clay County — 26 new cases (1,245), 1 new hospitalization (28), 7 new recoveries (988), 0 new deaths (9), 248 active cases;
• Douglas County — 2 new cases (276), 2 new hospitalizations (42), 1 new recovery (205), 0 new deaths (5), 66 active cases;
• Hutchinson County — 5 new cases (513), 2 new hospitalizations (45), 3 new recoveries (328), 0 new deaths (5), 180 active cases;
• Turner County — 3 new cases (757), 0 new hospitalizations (45), 2 new recoveries (576), 0 new deaths (36), 145 active cases;
• Union County — 14 new cases (1,171), 1 new hospitalization (59), 2 new recoveries (888), 0 new deaths (23), 260 active cases;
• Yankton County — 8 new cases (1,520), 1 new hospitalization (64), 6 new recoveries (1,109), 0 new deaths (8), 403 active cases.
In Nebraska, the Department of Health and Human Services (DHHS) late Sunday reported nine new infections in Cedar County (327 overall), six new cases in Dixon County (356) and one new positive test in Knox County, its 396th.
In its weekly update on South Dakota educational institutions, the DOH reported 648 new COVID-19 cases among K-12 schools last week (Nov. 15-21), a drop from 1,000 the previous week. Overall, K-12 schools have reported 6,883 total cases (5,032 students; 1,851 staff), with 5,957 recoveries. Among the state’s colleges, universities and technical schools, 114 new cases were reported last week, down from 269 infections the previous week. Those institutions have reported 2,643 total cases (2,354 students; 289 staff) with 2,643 recoveries.
At the University of South Dakota, 42 active cases were reported Monday (36 students, 6 staff), up seven from Sunday. The number in quarantine/isolation stood at 123 (-8), including four on campus (-4).
Here are South Dakota’s statistics for Monday:
• Total Cases — 73,848 (+783: 769 confirmed, 14 probable);
• Active Cases — 17,350 (+453);
• Recoveries — 55,679 (+330);
• Hospitalizations — 4,107 ever hospitalized (+13); 582 currently hospitalized (+5);
• Testing — 4,344 new tests processed; 2,079 new individuals tested.
In Nebraska, 1,032 new infections were reported Sunday. There were also four new COVID-related deaths, raising the state toll to 909.
Here are the latest statistics from the DHHS:
• Total Cases — 114,061 (+1,032);
• Active Cases — 55,095;
• Recoveries — 58,057;
• Hospitalizations — 3,963 ever hospitalized (+19), 976 currently hospitalized (+13);
• Testing — 6,796 new tests processed; 3,074 new individuals tested.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.