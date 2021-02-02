Only a few days after the period to circulate petitions for three open Yankton City Commission spots began, the city has announced the first filing.
On Tuesday, it was announced that Mayor Nathan Johnson had filed nominating petitions to seek his third term as city commissioner.
Johnson is one of three incumbents whose terms expire this spring. Commissioner Bridget Benson previously told the Press & Dakotan that she intends to file for reelection while Commissioner Dave Carda has said he does not intend to run again.
Candidates have until 5 p.m. Friday, Feb. 26, to turn in or postmark petitions to Yankton City Hall. If more than three candidates file petitions, a municipal election will be held Tuesday, April 13.
