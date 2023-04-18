POUND COUNT
Yankton Animal Control has several pets looking for their owner. If you are missing your cat or dog, call dispatch at 605-668-5210. If you wish to adopt an animal, contact Heartland Humane Society at 605-664-4244.
Updated: April 18, 2023 @ 10:39 pm
DAILY RECORD POLICY
The Press & Dakotan publishes police and sheriff reports as a public service to its readers. It is important to remember that an arrest should not imply guilt and that every person is presumed innocent until proven otherwise. When juveniles are released from jail, it is into the care of a parent or guardian.
It is the policy of the Press & Dakotan to publish all names made available in the police and court reports. There are no exceptions.
ARRESTS
• Donna Overton, 31, Tampa, Fla., was arrested Friday for forgery and grand theft.
• Jordan Dobesh, 21, Mitchell, was arrested Friday for grand theft/felony.
• Jaden Beltz, 20, Yankton, was arrested Friday on a probation hold for court services.
• Anthony Rempher, 38, Yankton, was arrested Friday for petty theft/second degree and criminal entry of a motor vehicle.
• Joseph McNay, 43, Yankton, was arrested Friday for driving with a revoked license; possession of drug paraphernalia; contempt; possession of revoked, altered, or fictitious license; possession of marijuana/2 ounces or less; open container in a motor vehicle; and possession of a controlled substance.
• Johnathan James, 36, Yankton, was arrested Saturday for failure to appear.
• Christopher Jaton, 44, Yankton, was arrested Saturday for failure to appear.
• April Robinson, 47, Yankton, was arrested Saturday for driving with a revoked license and on a Minnehaha County warrant for failure to appear
• Kailee Davis, 36, Neligh, Neb., was arrested Saturday for unlicensed driving and on a Clay County arrest warrant.
• Jonni Felton, 44, Yankton, was arrested Sunday for driving under the influence (second).
• Johnnie Jackson, 39, Yankton was arrested Sunday for breach of conditions without order (2), Use or possession of drug paraphernalia, habitual offender (1 or 2 prior felonies), possession of a controlled substance (2), possession 2 ounces of marijuana or less, keeping place for use or sale of a controlled substance; Drug-Free Zone violation; possession of substances with high potential for abuse and distribution to a minor.
• Kellie Steil, 51, Yankton, was arrested Sunday for possession of a controlled substance; eluding law enforcement officer as misdemeanor, possession of marijuana/2 ounces or less, possession of drug paraphernalia and accessory/harbor or conceal.
• Bradly Dahl, 47, Centerville, was arrested Sunday on a facility hold for the Turner County Sheriff’s Office.
