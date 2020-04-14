Absentee voting will begin April 17 for the registered voters in Yankton County for the Primary Election to be held June 2, 2020.
You are encouraged to request your absentee ballot by mail.
You may access the absentee ballot request form on the Secretary of State website www.sdsos.gov. Click on “Request Absentee Ballot” and look for the link to download an application.
• A copy of your ID is required. If you do not have access to a copy machine, a photo of your ID can be emailed to patty@co.yankton.sd.us.
• Complete and sign the application and either mail it to the Auditor’s Office at 321 West 3rd Street Suite 100, Yankton, SD 57078 OR you may use the drop box located in the entrance to the Auditor’s office of the Yankton County Government Center.
If you do not have access to a computer, you may request a ballot simply by writing a letter:
• State the address where you want the ballot mailed.
• Sign the letter.
• Attach a copy of your ID or email a photo of your ID to patty@co.yankton.sd.us.
• Mail the request to the Auditor’s Office or drop the request into the drop box located in the entrance of the Auditor’s office in the Yankton County Government Center.
If you absolutely must come to the Auditor’s Office to vote by absentee ballot, you will need to call for an appointment Monday through Friday 9 a.m.-5 p.m. The Auditor’s Office phone number is 605-260-4400 Ext 0.
You are asked not to come to the Yankton County Government Center if you are feeling ill or have any symptoms of COVID-19.
