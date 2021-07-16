After Slow Start, First-Half Lake Numbers Rebound

One thing the pandemic has reminded us is that there’s good camping at Lewis & Clark Lake.
Camping numbers that were down in May, likely due to the chillier weather, were back up in June and are holding through July, according to Shane Bertsch, district park supervisor for the Lewis & Clark Recreation Area.
“I don’t know if we’re going to totally eclipse everything,” he said. “It depends on the fall weather, but we’ll definitely be full every weekend for the rest of the summer and 60 to 70% full during the week.”
Overall, the camping numbers for the entire district are down 1% from a year ago, but visitation is up 4% from last year’s record pace. The latter includes a 6% increase at the Lewis & Clark Recreation Area.
June camping numbers for the district were up 5% overall from last year, which breaks down by campground to Lewis & Clark +4%, Chief White Crane +9% and Pierson Ranch +4%.
“It’s no surprise that Lewis & Clark was up. That’s our No. 1 campground,” Bertsch said. “Also, White Crane is up a little bit, and where we’re getting the numbers is during the week.”
The Chief White Crane Campground’s camping numbers are up by 100 units, mostly during the week, he said.
“We are seeing more mid-week camping than we have in the past,” Bertsch said. “There are people that like their specific parks for different reasons, but there’s a group that really loves White Crane.”
The sunsets at Chief White Crane Campground are remarkable, he noted.
“The sun sets right on the water, it’s pretty nice,” Bertsch noted. “It’s also a quieter park. You don’t get much traffic through there.”
The new hiking/biking trail which runs from Chief White Crane to the Gavins Point National Fish Hatchery and Aquarium is nearing completion, he said, adding that the next step in the plan is to pave the existing crushed asphalt trail that runs along the north side of Chief White Crane.
Year to date, camping numbers by campground are as follows: Lewis & Clark -1%, Chief White Crane +3%, Pierson Ranch -2%, with year-to-date camping in the district at -1%.
“We have two other small (campgrounds) to the west of us: Sand Creek and Tabor, and they’re doing about what they should,” Bertsch said. “Sand Creek kind of depends on the fishing — and the fishing’s good. You get a lot of people from Iowa coming over and camping there.”
Visitation numbers represent a continuation of the 2020 trend set by the COVID-19 pandemic.
“I think, what COVID did was make people get outside again,” he said. “Once they were outside, they liked it.”
Visitation numbers from 2019-2020 were up anywhere from 12%-140% in June, and up 16%-81% year to date.
Bertsch noted that last year, camper and boat sales were so good that boats for sale were scarce.
“Campers kept up and they sold a heck of a lot of campers,” he said.” They say, nationwide, that camping is going to be up for five years.
“The biggest thing for people looking to camp is, it’s going to be busy the next few years,” he added. “But don’t think that we’re so busy that you can’t come out and use the park. I’d still like to see anybody that wants to come out and use a park to do that.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.