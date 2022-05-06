Nebraska Voters To Decide Primary Races

Nebraska voters will decide races in Tuesday’s primary election, deciding a wide range of local races and ballot measures, as well as the top of the ticket.
For north-central and northeast Nebraskans, the ballot includes a District 40 legislative seat along with county, town/village and school races. Uncontested candidates can advance directly to the November general election. In Nebraska, write-in candidates are also accepted.
In addition, voters will decide local ballot measures involving taxes and other matters.
Knox, Cedar and Dixon counties use mail-in ballots, which must be returned to the clerk’s office by 5 p.m. Tuesday. No polling locations will be operated on Election Day, and vote counting can begin at the 5 p.m. deadline for mailing or delivering ballots.
A new District 40 state senator is guaranteed as incumbent Tim Gragert of Creighton is not running for re-election. He will serve through the end of the year.
In Tuesday’s primary, voters will choose two candidates from among the five hopefuls in the nonpartisan race. The top two finishers advance to the November election, where the winner claims the four-year term.
The District 40 field includes Mark Patefield, Laurel; Barry DeKay, Verdigre; Robert Johnston, Clearwater; and Keith Kube, Crofton.
The following is an overview of the races and measures available at press time.
CEDAR COUNTY
At the county level, two County Commission races are on the ballot. Only Republicans have fielded candidates, meaning the primary winners would win the four-year seats unless someone files a write-in campaign against them, according to County Clerk Dave Dowling.
In District 1, which covers the northern part of the county, the GOP primary features incumbent Chris Tramp of Crofton and former commissioner Dick Donner of Aten. In District 3, which covers the mid-eastern part of the county, incumbent David McGregor of Hartington faces challenger Kelly Hammer of Coleridge.
Under redistricting, District 3 now includes the Coleridge area.
The Cedar County ballot contains no other contested primary races, with the candidates automatically advancing to the general election.
The following are local races available at press time:
• HARTINGTON-NEWCASTLE: In the school race, voters will choose three candidates for four-year terms from among Candice Climer, Jason Dendinger, Ian Lange and Timothy Burbach.
• LCC: In the Laurel-Concord/Coleridge school board race, voters will choose four candidates for four-year terms from among Jay Hall, Scott Taylor, Daniel Kuhlman, Angela Johnson, Grant Settje, Bryan Pippit and Cade Sohler.
• RANDOLPH: In the city race, voters will choose two candidates for four-year terms from among Aaron Nielsen, Daniel Korth, Donna Mae Schutt and Roxanne Hanel.
• WYNOT: In the school board race, voters will choose three candidates for a four-year term from among Todd Pinkelman, Laurie Schulte, James Eskens and Susan Lenzen.
KNOX COUNTY
At the county level, Republicans will decide two primary races for County Commission. No other candidates have filed, meaning the GOP winners will win the seats unless challenged by a write-in candidate.
For the District 3 seat, GOP voters will choose one candidate from among David Pierce, Jeff Uhir, Jerry Hanefeldt and Kenneth Sukup.
For the District 5 seat, GOP voters will choose between Kevin Mackepreng and William Hanefeldt.
All other Knox County primary races are uncontested, with candidates automatically advancing to the general election.
The following are contested city/village and school elections along with local ballot measures in Knox County.
• BLOOMFIELD: School district voters will choose three candidates from among Dee Bratetic, Hally Ziegler, Justin Jindra and Dana Jeannoutot.
In the city election, voters will decide between Brad Eckmann and Bryan Young for mayor. In the council race, they will choose two from among Leslie Jessen, Keith Koertje and Allen Jeannoutot.
• CREIGHTON: In the city election, voters will decide two measures. In the first, they will decide whether to establish an economic development program. In the second, they will choose whether to impose a sales and use tax of an additional 0.5% on transactions within the city which the state of Nebraska has authorized the imposition of a tax in addition to the 1% already imposed by the City of Creighton.
In the school election, voters will choose three candidates from among Dixie Hanefeldt, Amy Borgmann, Erik Burns, and Amber Eggerling.
• CROFTON: In the city race, voters will choose one candidate for mayor from among James Murphy, Robert Evans and Lela Sharol Lawhead. Also, voters will choose two candidates from among Michael Chase, Larry Peitz, Ed Steffen and Jason Wartunek.
In the school board race, voters will choose up to three candidates from among Craig Marsh, Travis Poppe, Angela Kolterman, Jayne Arens and Amy Hoffman.
• VERDIGRE: Voters will decide whether to establish and conduct a lottery pursuant to the Nebraska County and City Lottery Act for the purpose of “community betterment” as defined by Nebraska statute, which includes tax relief.
———
Follow the Press & Dakotan for election news online, on social media and in print.
Follow @RDockendorf on Twitter.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.