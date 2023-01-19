CASES DISPOSED:
DEC. 24-30, 2022
Devon William Underwood, 3105 Mulligan Dr., Yankton; Purchase, receive, consume possess tobacco under 21; $107.50.
David Pecina, Vermillion; Fail to maintain financial responsibility; Dismissed-motion by court (including For No Probable Cause).
Gerber Orlando Orellanarivas, Sioux City, IA; No drivers license; $132.50; Speeding on a state highway; $117.50.
Ronald Eldon Budde, 901 Memory Ln., Yankton; Seat belt violation; $25.
Jessica Rae Goehring, Lesterville; Speeding on a state highway; $157.50.
William Kolbrek, Sioux Falls; Hunting without license, resident; $182.50; license revoked for 1 year.
Darrell Duane Jelsma, Springfield; Seat belt violation; $25.
Derek Guthmiller, 3405 Alumax Rd., Yankton; Speeding on other roadways; $117.50.
Marshall Gronenthal, Sioux Falls; Petty theft 2nd degree-$400 or less; Dismissed-motion by prosecutor; Traffic in/substitute plates; Dismissed-motion by prosecutor; Tamper with vehicle-intend damage/inconvenience; $396.50; Jail sentence of 30 days (suspended); Traffic in/substitute plates; Recharged by information.
Dawn M. Cattau, 304 N. Cedar Ave., Yankton; Speeding on other roadways; $97.50.
Johannes Melcheor Botes, Plainview, Neb.; Failure to display fuel permit; $182.50.
Michael Dale Bacon, McCook Lake; Speeding on other roadways; $97.50.
Terry Lynn Mulford, 103 Par Lane, Yankton; Seat belt violation; $25.
Emmanuel Leon Santiage, Kilgore, Tex.; Open alcoholic beverage container accessible in vehicle; $132.50.
Joan M. Hochstein, Hartington, Neb.; Speeding on other roadways; $97.50.
Barry James Beringer, Tyndall; Fail to stop after accident w/ unattended vehicle; $132.50.
Olivia Pearl Kalia Cournoyer, 2900 Douglas Ave., Apt. 205, Yankton; Use or possession of drug paraphernalia; Dismissed-motion by prosecutor Impersonation to deceive law enforcement officer; Dismissed-motion by prosecutor; Possession controlled substance in schedules I or II; Dismissed-motion by prosecutor.
Pamela Montoya, 904 E. 13th St., Apt. 16, Yankton; Speeding on other roadways; $117.50.
Walter De Malas, 2403 W City Limits Rd., Apt. 322, Yankton; Speeding on other roadways; $97.50.
Lawrence Alan Pokorny, Tabor; Seat belt violation; $25.
Tara Ann Hejna, 1208 Pasque Cir., Yankton; Operator assure passengers 5-18 wear seat belts; $25.
Alexandria Amethyst Grooms, Utica; Speeding on state highway; $117.50.
CASES DISPOSED:
DEC. 31, 2022 -JAN. 6, 2023
Drew Olson, Omaha, Neb.; Speeding on other roadways; $117.50.
Alfonzo De’Andre Johnson, 2210 Green St., Apt. 108, Yankton; Grand theft – more than $1,000 and less than or equal to $2,500; Suspended execution of sentence; $1,792.50; Penitentiary sentence of 2 years suspended; Three years’ probation; Habitual offender - 1 or 2 prior felonies; Dismissed-motion by prosecutor.
Jeremiah Sudbeck, 615 E 5th St., Yankton; Habitual offender – 1 or 2 prior felonies; Petition sustained; Hit and run-death or injury; $866.50; Penitentiary sentence of 5 years, 2 years suspended, credited for 137 days; Left turn on red violation; Dismissed-motion by prosecutor; Grand theft – more than $5,000 and less than $100,000.01; Dismissed by prosecutor; Driving under influence – 1st offense; Dismissed by prosecutor; Reckless Driving; Dismissed by prosecutor; Defendant prohibited from contacting victim prior to court appearance; Dismissed by prosecutor; Driving under the influence – 2nd offense; Dismissed by prosecutor; Habitual offender – 3+ prior felonies; Recharged by information; Driving under the influence – 2nd offense; Recharged by information; Hit and run – death or injury; Recharged by information; Grand theft – more than $5,000 and less than $100,000.01; Recharged by information; Reckless driving; Recharged by information; Defendant prohibited from contacting victim prior to court appearance; Recharged by information.
Caleb James Kanable, Harrisburg; Purchase, receive, consume possess tobacco under 21; $107.50.
Zachary Tyler Jensen, Irene; Speeding on other roadways; $137.50.
Eric Dwayne Clayton, 2909 East Hwy 50, Lot 13, Yankton; Habitual offender – 3+ prior felonies; Dismissed by prosecutor; Use or possession of drug paraphernalia; Dismissed by prosecutor; Possession two ounces of marijuana or less; Dismissed by prosecutor; Possession controlled substance in schedules I or II; $366.50; Penitentiary sentence of 5 years, 4 years suspended, 18 days credit; Possession controlled substance in schedules I or II; Recharged by information; Possession two ounces of marijuana or less; Recharged by information.
Arthur William Schreiber, Leigh, Neb.; Speed on four-lane in rural areas; $137.50.
Laura Jean Learing, Irene; Speeding on other roadways; $97.50.
Jesselyn Michaela Garness, Springfield; Renewal registration during assigned month; $132.50.
Kelly Clarkson, 1001 Memory Lane, Apt. 3B, Yankton; Petty theft 2nd degree - $400 or less; Dismissed by prosecutor.
Eric Dwayne Clayton, 2909 East Hwy 50, Lot 13, Yankton; Habitual offender – 3+ prior felonies; Dismissed by prosecutor; Failure to appear/report felony; $366.50; Penitentiary sentence of 2 years, 1 year suspended, 36 days credit; Failure to appear/report felony; Recharged by information; Habitual offender – 3+ prior – crime of violence; Recharged by information.
Kevin Ralph Randall, Sioux Falls; Manuf/distr/poss drugs sched I or II; $1,334.50; Penitentiary sentence of 8 years, 4 years suspended, 260 days credit; Driving with suspended (not revoked) license; Dismissed by prosecutor; Smoking/consuming marijuana by operator of vehicle; Dismissed by prosecutor; Habitual offender – 3+ prior felonies; Dismissed by prosecutor; Manuf/distr/poss drugs sched I or II; Dismissed by prosecutor; Possession controlled substance in schedules I or II; Dismissed by prosecutor; Possession controlled substance in schedules I or II; Dismissed by prosecutor; Possession two ounces of marijuana or less; Dismissed by prosecutor; Use or possession of drug paraphernalia; Dismissed by prosecutor; Manuf/distr/poss drugs sched I or II; Recharged by information; Possession controlled substance in schedules I or II; Recharged by information; Possession controlled substance in schedules I or II; Recharged by information; Poss two ounces of marijuana or less; Recharged by information; Use or possession of drug paraphernalia; Recharged by information; Possession controlled substance in schedules I or II; Recharged by complaint; Possession controlled substance in schedules I or II; Recharged by complaint; Manuf/distr/poss 3 or more sched I or II related items; Recharged by complaint; Manuf/distr/poss 3 or more sched I or II related items; Recharged by complaint; Poss two ounces of marijuana or less; Recharged by complaint; Use or possession of drug paraphernalia; recharged by complaint.
Trissa McBride, 902 E 11th St., Apt. 4, Yankton; Possession controlled substance in schedules I or II; $366.50; Penitentiary sentence of 5 years, 2 years suspended, 141 days credit; Driving with suspended (not revoked) license; Dismissed by prosecutor; Use or possession of drug paraphernalia; Dismissed by prosecutor; Unauthorized ingestion of controlled drug/substance in schedules I or II; Dismissed by prosecutor; Possession controlled substance in schedules I or II; Recharged by information; Unauthorized ingestion of controlled drug/substance in schedules I or II; Recharged by information.
Amanuel Gebrengus Atsemet, Longmont, Col.; Poss two ounces of marijuana or less; $400; County jail sentence 30 days, 30 days suspended; Period lamps be lighted; Dismissed by prosecutor; Possession controlled substance in schedules I or II; Dismissed by prosecutor; Poss marijuana ½ lb less than one bound; Dismissed by prosecutor; Dist/poss w/intent dist ½ lb less 1 lb marj; Recharged by complaint; Use or possession of drug paraphernalia; Dismissed by prosecutor; Poss two ounces of marijuana or less; Recharged by information.
Hannah Jean Muth, 1220 Douglas Ave., Yankton; Possession of alcohol by minor; Refer to states attorney for diversion.
Richard Lien, 415 W 4th St., Apt. 2, Yankton; Intentional damage to property - $1,000-$2,500; $2,616.50; Penitentiary sentence of 2 years, 127 days credit; Manipulating outcome of video lottery; $2,616.50; Penitentiary sentence of 5 years, 127 days credit; Manipulating outcome of video lottery; $2,616.50; Penitentiary sentence of 5 years, 127 days credit; Habitual offender – 3+ prior felonies; Dismissed by prosecutor; Intentional damage to property - $5,000-$100,000; Dismissed by prosecutor; Petty theft – 1st degree – more $400; Dismissed by prosecutor; Manipulating outcome of video lottery; Recharged by information; Intentional Damage to Property - $5,000-$100,000; Recharged by information; Petty theft – 1st degree – more $400; Recharged by information; Manipulating outcome of video lottery; Recharged by information; Intentional damage to property - $1,000-$2,500; Recharged by information.
Joshua Bertrand, 511 Cedar St., Yankton; Manuf/distr/poss drugs sched I or II; $1,116.50; Penitentiary sentence of 6 years, 5 years suspended; 14 days credit; Use or possession of drug paraphernalia; Dismissed by prosecutor; Possession controlled substance in schedules I or II; Dismissed by prosecutor; Manufacture/distribute/possess drugs schedule I or II; Recharged by information; Possession controlled substance in schedules I or II; Recharged by information; Possession controlled substance in schedules I or II; Recharged by complaint; Use or possession of drug paraphernalia; Recharged by complaint.
Natalie Rose Reisz, 103 Creekside Dr., Yankton; Habitual offender – 1 or 2 prior felonies; Dismissed by prosecutor; Use or possession of drug paraphernalia; Dismissed by prosecutor; Possession controlled substance in schedules I or II; $116.50 court costs/surcharges; Penitentiary sentence of 5 years with 4 years suspended and 91 days credit; Possession controlled substance in schedules I or II; Recharged by information.
Evan Eugene Tallman, Wakonda; Driving with suspended (not revoked) license; $282.50.
Janae Christine Johnson, Vermillion; Seat belt violation; $25.
Chad Daniel Bromley, Tilden, Neb.; Use or possession of drug paraphernalia; $282.50.
Vaughn Stuart Halle, St. Helena, Neb.; Seat belt violation; $25.
Courtney Barnes, Vermillion; Renewal registration during assigned month; $132.50.
Lorena Jacqueline Zamora, 504 W. 8th St., Yankton; Intentional damage to property - $400-$1,000; Dismissed by prosecutor; Intentional damage to property - $400-$1,000; Recharged by information.
Jodella K. Marshall, 2900 Douglas Ave., Apt. 405, Yankton; Possession controlled substance in schedules I or II; Suspended execution of sentence; $461.50; Penitentiary sentence of 5 years suspended; Three years probation; Knowing child present where using/distributing/manufacturing methamphetamines; Dismissed by prosecutor; Use or possession of drug paraphernalia; Dismissed by prosecutor.
Jeremiah James Sudbeck, 615 E. 5th Street, Yankton; Habitual offender – 1 or 2 prior felonies; Petition sustained; Habitual offender – 1 or 2 prior felonies aggravated eluding; $714.50; Penitentiary sentence of 5 years with 2 years suspended and 147 days credit; Reckless driving; Dismissed by prosecutor; Domestic abuse/simple assault/intentionally cause bodily injury; Dismissed by prosecutor; Habitual offender - 3+ prior felonies; Recharged by information.
Thomas Jan Cwach, 1612 W. 39th St., Yankton; Seat belt violation; $25.
Amare Isaac Arizu, Phoenix, Ariz.; Driving with suspended (not revoked) license; $282.50.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.