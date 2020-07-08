100 Years Ago
Friday, July 9, 1920
• Jamaica limes, old-fashioned luxuries, at 40 cents a dozen are the new things on the market in Yankton this week. Red raspberries, blackberries and loganberries at 35 cents a pint are here and promise to be more abundant next week.
• Before a jury at Winner, an alleged bootlegger in the Rosebud jail is now fighting for his liberty in a trial in which he is charged with the murder last May of W.E. Kennedy, husband of a Sioux Falls girl, under tragic circumstances.
75 Years Ago
Monday, July 9, 1945
• The “meanest man around” has been unanimously voted to be the one who stole two 5-lb. sacks of canning sugar and several quarts of strawberries from the farm home of A.B. Carlson of Sioux City, while the owner was being taken to St. Joseph’s hospital in Sioux City for medical treatment last Thursday.
• The Missouri River here has been falling since reaching a season’s high of 7.9 feet last week, and this morning it stood at 6.2 feet according to the official reading.
50 Years Ago
Thursday, July 9, 1970
• The United States has only one family doctor for each 3,171 persons, the president of the American Academy of General Practice said. The percentage of physicians going into general or family practice dropped from 75 percent in 1931 to 21.3 percent in 1967.
• Yankton’s Lakeside Archery Club will hold an archery tournament Sunday at the club grounds seven miles west of Yankton.
25 Years Ago
Sunday, July 9, 1995
• No paper
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.