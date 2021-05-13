VERMILLION — A Vermillion High School student’s artwork has received top honors among the nation’s 54 states and territories.
It could also receive further national attention, with the chance of being ranked among the top five pieces of art in the country.
But the artist, Niu Niu Zhang, of Vermillion, needs your help.
The VHS freshman needs you to log on to the Doodle for Google website: https://doodles.google.com/d4g/vote/ – and vote for Niu Niu’s work of art which represents South Dakota in the competition. She is listed under the 8-9 category.
Google has invited the public to vote for their favorite Doodle from the 54 state and territory winners in its Doodle for Google contest in order to help determine which students will go on to become one of five national finalists. Voting closes today (Friday, May 14.)
The 13th annual Doodle for Google competition is a contest open to K-12 students across the United States to design a Google Doodle inspired by the theme “I am strong because ...”
Niu Niu’s doodle was selected from thousands of entries received this year. Google will announce the five national finalists later this month, one of which will go on to become the national winner and have their Doodle featured on the Google homepage for a day.
National finalists will each win a $5,000 college scholarship, Google hardware and Google swag.
The national winner will take home a $30,000 college scholarship and his or her school will receive a $50,000 technology package for their school/non-profit organization.
Niu Niu is the daughter of Lucy (Xiaoyi) Yang and Chao Zhang of Vermillion.
“I learned about the competition actually a while ago, maybe when I was 7 or 8, when my mom mentioned it to me, but I was too scared to do it,” Niu Niu said. “Then Mr. (Justin) Brunick had made it an assignment in our art class, and that was when I decided to try to give it my all.
“He gave us the option to not send it into the competition, but I thought, ‘Why not give it a go?’ My mom was pretty happy when I decided to enter it in,” she said, “and a good thing I did!”
She submitted her art to the contest on Feb. 23, and learned that her work had received a top honor on Saturday, May 8.
COMPLETE SURPRISE
Niu Niu’s parents hatched a plan last weekend to make sure that the news of her art receiving top honors would come as a big surprise.
“Last week on Friday night, my dad told me to wake up early next morning and get ready because we were all going to take a nice family picture,” she said. “The next morning I got up early and got ready. Meanwhile, I could hear my parents in the garage talking about how the car had issues and they were trying to fix it.”
Niu Niu, all prepared for a family photo session, sat the bottom of their home’s stairs, playing with her sister. That’s when she noticed someone at the door wearing a white T-shirt that said “Google.”
“I went outside and he led me to the garage where there were giant balloons and a package! Everyone started clapping and saying “Congratulations!” They had kept the whole thing a secret from me!” she said. “My parents were conversing with people to set up that surprise WEEKS before. My mom got an email saying I was chosen on April 18, and I found out on May 8.
Niu Niu learned that there was nothing wrong with the family’s car. Her parents needed time in the garage to put balloons in place for the celebration that was about to come.
“By that point, I was internally screaming, in a good way of course. April was just as excited as I was,” she said. “I was shaking, but not because it was cold and rainy. It was like my birthday, but with Google. Seriously one of the Best. Days. Ever.”
Niu Niu’s winnings included a box full of “Googley swag.”
“It was filled with many things: a t-shirt with my Doodle on it, a baseball hat with ‘Doodle for Google’ on the front, a tablet, two new books by Dav Pilkey (he was a judge in the competition), and a jar full of stickers and pins,” she said.
A LONG PROCESS
Niu Niu said coming up with an idea for the theme on which her art had to be based took up the longest part of the artistic process.
“I didn’t really know what made me strong. My initial idea was that the people around me are the ones who bring me up and make me stronger, but I thought that it was a bit generic and wasn’t personal to me,” she said. “That’s when I came up with the reading idea. Reading had always been a crutch that I could lean on for comfort, and that’s what I loved about it.
“I also realized that what I read had really shaped me into a better person. There are always lessons and virtues that are learned through stories that can be applied to real life even when the book realm is so black and white, right and wrong, and reality is a murky gray.” Niu Niu said. “‘What better way to express that than to draw childhood fables?’ I thought. The lessons in there are clear and they are all something we can connect to. They have made me strong, and they’ve probably made others strong, too.”
She said she didn’t mean for the girl featured in her art to be a self-portrait, “though maybe I did subconsciously? I meant it to be generic person, so that anyone could imagine themselves as that person,” Niu Niu said. “I drew that childhood fables to represent the lessons that books can teach us and make us better. I thought fables were the best option since their lessons are clear.
“To sum it up, the stories I’ve read have all taught me lessons and virtues or strength, honesty, compassion and more that have helped make me a better person,” she said.
Niu Niu said her artwork was nearly all created using watercolor. She used a white gel pen to add extra sparkles to the work.
“It’s a girl surrounded by classic fairy tales/fables. There’s ‘The Little Boy Who Cried Wolf,’ ‘Little Red Riding Hood,’ ‘The Three Little Pigs,’ and ‘The Tortoise and the Hare.’ The magic wand and castle with a dragon were just things that come to mind when I thought of fairy tales,” she said.
The blue swirls surrounding the girl represent her imagination.
“I like to think that the characters are always in her mind encouraging her to be a good person,” Niu Niu said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.