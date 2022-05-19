YHS Orchestra Teacher Wraps Up Unexpected First Year

It’s said that an orchestra conductor doesn’t make a sound but uses his skill to help others make music.
That skill was evident at the Yankton School District’s (YSD) final orchestra concert of the year last month when Michael Drew, the school district’s new Director of Orchestras, led 75 fourth-grade orchestra students in their performance.
After each grade performed, grades 5-12 played the final piece on stage together.
“I treated this concert like a festival-type performance, and the piece I picked was called ‘Festival,’ Drew told the Press & Dakotan. “It was designed for three orchestras of varying ability levels to play at the same time. Every child at every level could see themselves in the future or look back and see themselves when they started.”
That sort of “vertical connection” is important, he said.
“Given a couple more weeks with the fourth graders, I like to think that the fourth graders could have been part of that too,” Drew said. “But, of course, we wouldn’t have fit on the stage. That would present a whole different issue.”
Nevertheless, the final performance capped a fitting end to what started as a very uncertain school year.
Due to last-minute staffing changes, Drew came to the school district in late September. He had been looking to return to teaching orchestra after four years as an administrator in Sioux Falls, he said.
“This was a fantastic opportunity to get back into orchestra and it was a great fit,” Drew said.
When he started, he found that the high-school program was already underway. Yankton High School (YHS) Band Director, Gwen Wenisch, had been rehearsing the orchestra at the high school, he said.
The bulk of the challenge, Drew discovered, was at the elementary-school level.
“Recruiting had started but had paused, so our fourth graders knew the program was coming, they knew that they could join — and they were excited about it — but they didn’t know how long that was going to take,” he said. “The hard part was getting that rolling.”
The interest in the orchestra program at the elementary level and participation was fantastic this year, Drew noted.
He has been an orchestra director for 16 of his 20 years in education, getting his start in orchestra when he was a student at Washington High School in Sioux Falls.
“I’ve been playing stringed instruments for about 30 years.,” Drew said. “My first year or two, I was a mediocre cellist at best. I had never taken private lessons. I just enjoyed playing at my skill level, and I was comfortable.”
However, his teacher identified a technique issue with his playing, pointed it out and helped him fix it, Drew said.
“I had been struggling for four or five years with pain in my hand, and she fixed it in one lesson with me,” he said. “I was like, ‘That’s amazing. I want to know how she did that.’”
Drew started taking private lessons, progressing and ultimately trying out for All-State Orchestra.
“I was accepted the two years I auditioned,” he said. “I (also) did some touring, and it just grew and grew.”
On developing his career in music education, Drew said he found that teachers wear many hats, and “mentor” is probably one of the most important ones.
“You have to model string technique and musicality and share your love of music so other people can pick up on it and develop their own,” Drew said. “You also have to be a mentor and have an environment where kids feel safe and comfortable.”
Learning something new is an inherently risky, uncomfortable thing that often touches on the fear of failure for students, he said.
“I try to create that environment where they feel comfortable to take that risk. That’s my ultimate goal,” Drew said. “Take that risk, learn that new thing and move forward whatever your level is.”
As risky as it can seem to students, orchestra will also allow them to connect with music at a deeper level, he said.
“They have to physically create the sounds that they’re making — and that can be said for all the performance ensembles. But with strings, there’s a certain connection with the instrument that you build that is unique,” Drew said. “You make the sound with your hands, and when it comes down to it, the finished product of the string instrument that’s played well is the closest representation to the human voice you can find in the instrumental world.”
Young people that stick with orchestra through middle and high school do so because they love it and it becomes their niche, he said.
“So, for kids that are not comfortable singing; kids that are not comfortable on stage, facing an audience, acting; for students that don’t like to get in front of their peers and give a speech in class; this is an outlet for them to share something with the world in a way that they feel comfortable,” Drew said. “My hope is also that the community feels like this is something that it can participate in as a listener and as a supporter.”
———
The YHS Orchestra will play the processional and recessional at Sunday’s graduation ceremony, set for 1 p.m. in the high school gym.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.