100 Years Ago
Thursday, March 1, 1923
• Completion of the Meridian Highway bridge at Yankton so that traffic may be crossing by Jan. 1, 1924, was forecasted by bridge officials yesterday as the result of action taken by stockholders in authorizing the issuance of $300,000 in first mortgage bonds upon all property belonging to the bridge company. The vote on the proposition stood 20 shares against the proposed bond issue and 6,700 shares in favor.
• There was something else of much interest going on at the river today besides dismantling of the pontoon bridge, and that is the work of starting the telephone cable across on the big bridge piers to connect South Dakota and Nebraska systems. This job was started this afternoon by a local telephone line force.
75 Years Ago
Monday, March 1, 1948
• Final rehearsals are underway this week for the Yankton High School band’s annual spring concert, to be presented Friday, March 5, at the school auditorium. Fred H. Johnson, director, has announced that this concert will be played free of charge as an expression of gratitude to the public for its assistance in purchasing the new uniforms which the band will be wearing Friday for the first time.
• Dr. Clark Fennerud Johnson, who is affiliating with Drs. R.F. Hubner and Merritt Auld at the Medical Clinic, began his practice today. Dr. and Mrs. Johnson and their son, Eugene Richard, have bought a home and established residence at 913 West Eighth street. Mrs. Johnson is the former Elizabeth Drier of Yankton.
50 Years Ago
Thursday, March 1, 1973
• The new signal lights at the intersection of Broadway and Eighth St. will hopefully be put into operation Friday, John Reiff, acting resident engineer for the South Dakota Department of Highways, said this morning. The other intersections where new signal lights are to be installed are at Broadway and Fourth St., Broadway and Third St., and Fourth St. and Douglas Avenue.
• Yankton College’s Steve Becker was among four repeaters unanimously chosen to the All-Tri-State Conference basketball team. Becker is a senior. The Greyhounds’ Steve Robinson, a 6-2 junior forward from Pierre, was among eight performers chosen for honorable mention.
25 Years Ago
Sunday, March 1, 1998
• No paper
