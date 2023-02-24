Kansas Pipeline Spill

Workers at the site of the oil spill from the Keystone pipeline near Washington, Kansas.

 Photo: EPA

LINCOLN, Neb. — Thousands of cubic yards of oil-soaked soil from a pipeline leak in Kansas ended up in a landfill in the Omaha area, and an environmental watchdog wants the state to make sure it isn’t contaminating anything here.

“This is a foreign corporation that is using Nebraska as a dumping ground,” said Jane Kleeb, the founder of Bold Nebraska.

