VERMILLION — The Edith B. Siegrist Vermillion Public Library continues to monitor developments with the COVID-19 pandemic closely. We take the health and safety of our community members very seriously.
During July, the library staff will continue to offer its “pick-up at the door” service for library materials. Staff are available from 8 a.m.-6 p.m. Monday through Friday to answer the phone, respond to emails, and pull materials. They have 30-minute computer sessions available by appointment. If you need help with printing, faxing, or copying, contact the staff for assistance.
The library’s virtual summer reading program is underway. Check out its website and Facebook page for summer activities and programming!
Returned library materials are being quarantined and wiped down before resuming circulation. However, the library cannot guarantee germ-free physical materials. You need to consider if using physical library materials is best for you and your family.
The library offers a selection of electronic resources that are available 24/7 via its website. Resources include eBooks, eMagazines, eAudiobooks, music, streaming video, crafting classes, and professional and personal development classes. The South Dakota State Library also offers a collection of free online research and educational resources for a variety of ages and interests.
Library wireless internet can be accessed from outside the building. Pull up and use the wi-fi from the safety of your vehicle in our parking lot. There are also benches available at the rear of the library. Don’t have a laptop or tablet? No problem. Bring the staff your valid photo ID and they can provide a laptop that can be used on library grounds.
Visit the Vermillion Public Library website at www.vermillionpubliclibrary.org for details on all the services we offer, or call 605-677-7060.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.