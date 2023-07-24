TYNDALL Nearly two years ago, Francis Lange entered a Scotland home and shot five persons — killing three — that destroyed countless other lives within seconds, the victims’ families say.
On Monday, Judge Cheryle Gering sentenced Lange to the mandatory three consecutive life sentences without parole for the Nov. 9, 2021, triple homicide at the home of his former girlfriend, Angela Monclova, 40.
Lange, 43, formerly lived at the house. He claimed he returned that day to retrieve a gun that belonged to him. During the visit, he shot the five people and then left the gun in a yard before returning to his house.
Besides Angela Monclova, Lange was also charged with the deaths of her father, Librado Monclova, 68, and her mother, Diane Akins, 66.
In addition, Lange received consecutive 15-year sentences for two counts of aggravated assault. Of the two initial survivors, Vicki Monclova was shot in the face and died nearly a year later. She was 57.
The lone surviving victim, Angela Monclova’s daughter, attended Monday’s sentencing. The little girl, identified in court documents as M.M., was 5 when she was shot. Lange said he wasn’t aware that M.M. would be at the house.
On Monday, the young girl sat quietly among family members.
“We asked her, and she said she wanted to go (to the sentencing). She wanted to be here today,” a family member told the Press & Dakotan.
Nearly two dozen people, mostly Monclova and Akins family members, attended the sentencing proceedings.
During the victim statements, family members spoke about the anger and grief they would feel for the rest of their lives. They also spoke about the impact on M.M., who would grow up without her mother and other loved ones.
THE PROCESS
During the proceedings, Lange declined to make a statement for the court.
Lange originally pleaded not guilty to the charges. As part of a deal with the prosecution, he later changed his plea to guilty but mentally ill.
Josette Lindahl, a psychiatrist with Avera Behavior Health, earlier testified that she met three times with Lange for a mental evaluation. She diagnosed him with schizoaffective disorder, noting alcohol or other substances can worsen the symptoms.
Lange was under the influence on the night of the murders, she added.
Prior to the plea deal, Lange was scheduled for a trial during late July and early August. Gering granted a motion for change of venue, moving the trial to Yankton County.
The state decided not to pursue the death penalty, which upset at least some of the victims’ family members.
Last February, the prosecution filed its notice of intent not to pursue the death penalty based on mitigating and aggravating circumstances and state and federal case law. The victims’ families were notified of the state’s decision.
Last May, South Dakota AG Marty Jackley told the Press & Dakotan that his predecessor was the party deciding against the death penalty.
STILL A DANGER
In handing down Monday’s sentence, Gering said she viewed Lange as a dangerous person. He has been removed from the streets, but the judge still considered him a threat behind the state penitentiary walls.
Gering indicated she will inform the South Dakota Department of Corrections (DOC) that she considers Lange a threat to other inmates and to prison staff.
As an example, she noted a Bon Homme County Jail incident during November 2022. The altercation showed Lange remains a threat even during incarceration, she said.
“I do have concerns for all,” the judge added.
During Monday’s proceedings, the prosecution was represented by Deputy AG Brent Kempema, Assistant AG Katie Mallery, Bon Homme County State’s Attorney Lisa Rothschadl and Deputy State’s Attorney Abigail Monger.
The defense attorneys were Raleigh Hansman of Sioux Falls and Seth Klentz of Beresford. They submitted Lindahl’s recommendations for Lange’s mental health treatment in prison.
THE VICTIMS SPEAK OUT
During the victim statements, all witnesses faced Lange as they spoke on the stand, and he sat quietly and looked back at them.
Angela Monclova’s daughter, Macie Johanneson, noted Lange not only ended Angela’s life but forever changed all the lives around her.
“You showed no remorse,” she said. “You just walked home (after the shootings) like nothing ever happened.”
Not only did M.M. witness Lange shoot Angela in the face, but M.M. herself became a shooting victim.
“(M.M.) was shot twice for no reason, and now she has to relive it every day,” Johanneson said.
With Angela’s death, Johanneson is raising M.M. with assistance from step-grandfather Ryan Kocourek.
Johanneson, 18 at the time of the murders, received her college acceptance letter shortly after her mother’s death. Once excited about her future, Johanneson never opened the acceptance letter, which would have been one of the happiest moments in the family’s lives.
Because her life was cut short at 40 years old, Angela would never see her children get married, have children and mark other milestones, Johanneson said.
“And all because of your selfish actions,” she told Lange.
Even if Lange was filled with rage toward Angela Monclova, he could have taken just her life, Johanneson said. Instead, he chose to shoot five people.
“You don’t deserve to be here,” she told Lange. “You don’t deserve to breathe the air at all.”
The next witness, Jacob Monclova, found it difficult to speak on the witness stand. He fought to compose himself, started his statement and later sobbed.
“(Lange) said he was looking for a gun (at the house) he never needed,” Jacob said. “(Angela) never had a chance.”
Lange gunned down his victims with incredible accuracy, Jacob said. “You shot 12 times and hit five people, some more than once,” he told Lange.
Jacob said he wished the state had pursued the death penalty. He noted his mother, Vicki Monclova, was shot in the head and face, battling for 11 months before dying.
“I’m thankful for every day of those 11 months I had with her,” Jacob said.
Allison Monclova recalled the horrifying call she received at 5 a.m. that morning, informing her of the multiple deaths.
Vicki Monclova was shot in the face, receiving treatment for a stroke and traumatic brain injuries (TBI) at Sioux Falls and Lincoln, Nebraska, facilities, Allison said.
Lange destroyed a good family, Allison said. “You took it all away. Do you know what it’s like to see three caskets come down the aisle?” she asked Lange.
Andrea Sisk, Angela’s sister, spoke of the pain from losing multiple loved ones. “It’s not fair you’re still living,” she told Lange.
“No time that you serve in prison will ever match the amount that you took from us,” she added, saying she finds herself wanting to call one of her loved ones on the phone to share news and then realizes they are gone.
Angela and others had so much life ahead of them, Allison said. And now, M.M. will always wonder if future men in her life will become Lange.
“If she has a relationship, is he going to be like Frankie?” Allison asked.
As he took the stand, Anthony Monclova fought back tears as he tried to compose himself. “This is tough,” he told the judge.
“We need to keep moving forward,” he said. “After today, it will take a little edge off the top. … And we’ve got each other. We need to stay close.”
Anthony saw Monday’s hearing as the last time he needed to see Lange.
“We’re climbing a hill (to greater things), while you’re on your way down,” he told Lange. “I hope to God you rot.”
Kocourek didn’t consider Lange’s timing of the gun attack as a random event.
“You knew that Tuesday was ‘Taco Night’ and there would be a lot of people there (at the house),” Kocourek told Lange. “From what I heard, it could have been a lot worse.”
Kocourek said he was struggling to forgive Lange. “I’ll leave it up to Him,” he said, referring to God.
The last witness, Lorie Boucher, addressed the court by Zoom. She spoke of the many adverse impacts the murders have had on her life and others.
THE CLOSING
In closing remarks, Kempema said Lange’s actions “devastated” an entire family for the rest of their lives. However, the families were showing tremendous strength and perseverance, he added.
In her closing remarks, Hansman noted the defense wasn’t diminishing Lange’s actions.
“There’s nothing anybody at this (defense) table can say that will take away the pain you’re feeling and experiencing,” she told the family. “Our client understands and appreciates that (fact).”
Lange was prepared to accept the sentence, knowing it was still not enough to make amends for his actions, Klentz said. “There was no punishment too much,” the attorney added.
As Monday’s proceedings concluded, Gering offered words of encouragement and consolation to the Monclova and Akins families.
Gering noted she had seen great strength among the family members which sustained them in their grief. The judge alluded to a witness’s reference to Lange’s actions striking at the root of the family’s tree.
“I hope you plant a new and stronger tree to keep you moving forward,” she said.
Lange has been housed in the Bon Homme County Jail and will be transported to the South Dakota state penitentiary in Sioux Falls.
The prosecution and defense attorneys declined further comment for the Press & Dakotan, as did family members who remained at the courthouse.
