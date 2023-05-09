100 Years Ago
Thursday, May 10, 1923
• The clay tennis courts at the college have been completed and playing on them has begun. This is the first time in several years that all three courts have been in first class shape for play.
• James Dineen and a passenger, driving a wagon running gear with planks attached, took a wild ride this morning that ended in disaster. He was driving east on Fourth street when his team became unmanageable and bolted. At Mulberry, at a high curbing, the horses hit cement, broke tugs and lines and the outfit was wrecked. Dineen and his companion were thrown out but were fortunately not injured beyond the shock and some bruises.
75 Years Ago
Monday, May 10, 1948
• Dr. William C. Lang, professor of history at Yankton College, will deliver the commencement address at Crofton, Neb., high school on Thursday, May 20, and at the Watertown high school the following week. His subject will be “The Challenge of These Times.”
• The city fire truck answered a call to the Isaac Blakey farm on Highway 50 about a mile east of the city limits at 1:15 p.m. Saturday, when a pile of baled paper was completely destroyed by flames which threatened the Blakey home. Blakey estimated that about $100 worth of baled paper was destroyed. The city water wagon was also sent out to the fire.
50 Years Ago
Thursday, May 10, 1973
• With four South Dakota state wrestling champions indicating they will attend the University of South Dakota next fall, Coyote mat coach Marv Mortenson feels “we’ve had a pretty good year recruiting.” Included on the list of signees is Vermillion’s Terry Anderson, 118-pounder who took third in the state tournament.
• In an effort to equalize rural carrier workloads, the rural carriers of the Utica, Gayville and Mission Hill Post offices will begin and end their routes at the Yankton Post Office. While traveling to and from their respective offices, they will serve portions of the present Yankton routes, according to Marion Nash, Yankton Postmaster.
25 Years Ago
Sunday, May 10, 1998
• No paper
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.