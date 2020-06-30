Names Released In Yankton Fatal Crash

A 35-year-old Vermillion woman has been identified as the person who died in a two-vehicle crash that occurred June 22 in Yankton. The crash involved a stolen vehicle and pursuit by law enforcement.
According to a press release from the Department of Public Safety, the Yankton County Sheriff’s Office was pursuing a 2006 Chrysler Sebring that had been reported stolen. The Yankton Police Department also tried to stop the vehicle within the city limits. The vehicle was westbound on Fourth St. when it failed to negotiate a right-hand curve while attempting to turn northwest onto Summit St. near the intersection of Spruce St. The Sebring collided with an eastbound 1998 Chevrolet Silverado pickup at approximately 10:49 p.m.
Both drivers were taken by ambulance to Avera Sacred Heart Hospital. Adrienne Whitefeather, who was driving the Sebring, later died as a result of her injuries. Tyler Andera of Yankton, the 32-year-old male driver of the Silverado, sustained serious non-life threatening injuries. Neither was wearing a seat belt.
Information on where the Sebring was stolen was not provided.
The South Dakota’s Highway Patrol continues to investigate the crash.
Also responding to the incident were the Yankton County Ambulance and the Yankton Fire Department.
