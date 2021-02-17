100 Years Ago
Friday, February 18, 1921
• Roads in this vicinity were almost impassable and many cars were stalled on Monday but the sun and wind of Tuesday dried the mud to the extent that it was possible to go over the roads with the scraper. Main street now is much improved over what it was.
• E.H. Noteboom, of Pierre, inspector of rural schools with the state department of public instruction, was in the city yesterday and made a tour of inspection to a number of schools in the county with Superintendent Geo. A. Clark.
75 Years Ago
Monday, February 18, 1946
• A hobby of boats and fishing has developed into a vocation for Joseph Blazek, one-time machinist and acetylene welder living on East Twelfth street, Yankton, and at present Mr. Blazek is engaged in constructing a 28-foot cabin boat which he will employ on the Missouri river next summer while practicing his trade as commercial fisherman.
• A body of about 25 men assembled for a dinner meeting at the Hotel Charles Gurney Friday evening to revive a Shrine Club in Yankton, and Walter F. Flint was named president of the newly reorganized group.
50 Years Ago
Thursday, February 18, 1971
• Giant tractors and other pieces of farm equipment, booths representing firms handling seed, feeds, poultry and other items were all set at the Broadway Plaza Shopping Center for the three-day farm show being held there and featuring farm affiliated businesses.
• Five South Dakota communities, including three in Yankton County, have been awarded grants to build sewage treatment facilities, according to State Planning Agency Director Dr. Lynn Muchmore.
25 Years Ago
Sunday, February 18, 1996
• No paper
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.