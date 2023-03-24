BROOKINGS — The South Dakota FFA Association will host the 95th annual South Dakota State FFA Convention on April 16-18 on South Dakota State University’s campus in Brookings.

The 95th State FFA Convention with the theme of “Reflect, Take Action,” will be led by the State FFA Officers, including President, Ella Stiefvater, Salem; Vice President, Megan Sanders, Oral; Secretary, Kathryn Rausch, Hoven; Treasurer, Jacob Olson, Aberdeen; Reporter, Sidney Peterson, Sturgis; Sentinel, Caleb McGregor, Webster. The State FFA Convention is like the “state championship” of FFA, that highlights the successes of South Dakota’s FFA members.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.