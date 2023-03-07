100 Years Ago
Thursday, March 8, 1923
• The first chapter in the second book of the history of the Yankton bridge across the Missouri river was started today, with the receipt of word at the bridge office from the Kelley-Atkinson Construction Company that the first carload of erecting material had been started out of Kansas City for Yankton. Actual work of erection cannot start until the river reaches its low water stage during the summer, but assembling of equipment will proceed during the spring months.
• The clogged sewer between Douglas and Walnut along the Milwaukee tracks has been cleared. It was necessary to dig down at two places along the block, but the city’s new turbine nozzle saved digging up all the pipe.
75 Years Ago
Monday, March 8, 1948
• Two persons were killed instantly and a third was fatally injured in a car-train crash one quarter of a mile east of the Vermillion station at about 3:45 p.m. Saturday. Victims of the crash were Mrs. Andrew Kryger, about 36; Carl Kryger, about 28, and Mrs. Carl Kryger, in her late 20’s. The road was slick with ice and snow, and S.C. Saarosey, engineer of the westbound Milwaukee passenger train, told Clay county Sheriff Keeler Sherk that the car slid onto the tracks before it could be halted. Saarosey made a vain attempt to stop the train.
• Car thefts at Yankton, Salem and Tabor over the weekend were being linked by authorities today, and an alert was broadcast for two youths, reported seen at both Yankton and Salem, who are believed to be escapees from the Nebraska state reformatory.
50 Years Ago
Thursday, March 8, 1973
• Justice Frank Biegelmeier, Yankton, was named Wednesday as the chief justice of the South Dakota Supreme Court. Biegelmeier was elected by the other court justices to a four-year term. He had served as presiding justice since January.
• An estimated 40,000 cattle have died in Nebraska during the past three months and investigators say one of the chief reasons is changes in weather which have caused extremely muddy conditions in feedlots. The mud which has caused many deaths is also blamed for slower than normal gains in animal weight.
25 Years Ago
Sunday, March 8, 1998
• No paper
