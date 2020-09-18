Cases Disposed: Aug. 29-Sept. 4, 2020
Harold Dean Rus, Sioux Center, Iowa; Reckless operation of boat; $836.50; Jail sentence of 30 days suspended; Operate vessel under influence; Recharged by information.
Troy James Glaze, 2210 Green Street Apt. 205, Yankton; Reckless driving; Dismissed by prosecutor; Failure to stop-accident causing property damage; Dismissed by prosecutor.
Troy James Glaze, 2210 Green Street Apt. 205, Yankton; Domestic abuse/simple assault/attempt to cause bodily injury; Dismissed by prosecutor.
Spencer Michael Humphrey, Avon; Failure to maintain financial responsibility; $200; License suspended for 30 days.
Matthew Charles Schulte, Vermillion; Speeding on a state highway; $107.50.
Cody L. Burcham, Newcastle, Neb.; Speeding on other roadways; $87.50.
Jessica Rae Parish, Utica; Use or possession of drug paraphernalia; $282.50; Open alcoholic beverage container accessible in vehicle; $132.50.
Agnes Rose Jandreau, 1001 Memory Lane Apt. 14, Yankton; Use or possession of drug paraphernalia; $272.50; Failure to maintain financial responsibility; $142.50; License suspended for 30 days; No driver’s license; $132.50.
Marquese A. Tayborn, Irene; Fishing without license-resident; $124.50; License revoked for one year.
Aaron Nicholas Starr, 1210 Broadway Ave. #20, Yankton; Impersonation to deceive law enforcement officer; $386.50; Jail sentence of 30 days suspended; Impersonation to deceive law enforcement officer; Recharged by information; Possession controlled substance in schedules I or II; Dismissed by prosecutor; Possession controlled substance in schedules I or II; Recharged by information.
Mark Duane Boyd, Dakota City, Neb.; Overweight on axle; $239.50.
Brittney Anderson, Vermillion; Petty theft 2nd degree-$400 or less; $168.50; Jail sentence of 30 days suspended.
Deanna Charity Fool Bull, 1200 W. 30th #101, Yankton; Petty theft 2nd degree-$400 or less; $168.50; Jail sentence of 30 days suspended.
Paige Marie Shultz, 2916 Broadway Ave. #20, Yankton; Failure to maintain financial responsibility; $142.50; License suspended for 30 days.
Kyle Evan Vandentop, Doon, Iowa; Overweight on axle; $716.50.
Sariah Mickelle Vanhorn, 305 Pine Street Apt. #1, Yankton; Petty theft 2nd degree-$400 or less; $428.50; Jail sentence of 30 days suspended; Identity theft; Dismissed by prosecutor; Identity theft; Recharged by indictment.
Ronnald Coffelt, 500 Douglas Ave. Apt. 7, Yankton; No driver’s license; $122.50; Driving with revoked (not suspended) license; Dismissal-reduction.
Michelle Stahly, 609 Broadway #1, Yankton; No driver’s license; $132.50; Failure to maintain financial responsibility; $142.50; License suspended for 30 days.
Yoandri Pena Izquierdo, 511 Burleigh St. Apt. 1, Yankton; Obtaining property or services with false credit card; Dismissed by prosecutor; Petty theft 2nd degree-$400 or less; Dismissed by prosecutor.
Beau Franklin Brady, 265 Antler Drive, Yankton; Failure to stop-accident causing property damage; Dismissed by prosecutor.
Jason Paul Erickson, 1403 Saint Benedict Dr., Yankton; Speed on four-lane in rural areas; $137.50.
Emily Ann Watson, Tyndall; Use or possession of drug paraphernalia; $272.50.
Harlee Rae Kostroun, 300 E. 21st St., Yankton; Intentional damage to property-$400 or less; $178.50; Jail sentence of 30 days suspended.
Trey Robert Barta, Vermillion; Disorderly conduct; $122.50; Jail sentence of 30 days suspended; Simple assault/attempt to cause bodily injury; Dismissal-reduction.
Colin V. Milander, 3311 Grand Duke, Yankton; Use or possession of drug paraphernalia; $282.50.
David Buck, Platte Center, Neb.; Overweight on axle; $244.50.
Samantha Jo Hawk, Gayville; Speed on four-lane in rural areas; $117.50.
Randy J. Hobbs, Norfolk, Neb.; Unauthorized use of vehicle by restricted licensee; $132.50.
Delbert R. Kilber, Sioux Falls; Conveyance removal requirements; $182.50.
Walter Richard Rentsch, Tabor; Seat belt violation; $25.
Daryl Michael Kostroun, 1300 W. 8th St. Apt. 20, Yankton; Use or possession of drug paraphernalia; $272.50.
Cody L. Burcham, Newcastle, Neb.; Seat belt violation; $25.
Joshua Robert Law, Rural Route One, Box 8, Yankton; No proper license plates on vehicle; $122.50; No driver’s license; $122.50.
Cody Richard Ausdemore, Norfolk, Neb.; Use or possession of drug paraphernalia; $272.50.
