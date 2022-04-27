South Dakota saw its number of active COVID-19 cases rise for the first time in three months Wednesday, according to the weekly update from the Department of Health (DOH).
Meanwhile, the state recorded 11 new COVID-related deaths this past week, including one in Bon Homme County.
There were 540 active cases reported statewide Wednesday, a 31% rise from last week. The last time active cases in the state moved upward was Jan. 24.
The 11 new deaths raised the state pandemic toll to 2,912.
Bon Homme County’s death was its 39th overall and first since March 4.
The DOH posted 277 new COVID infections, which was up 126 from last week.
Other statistics for Wednesday included:
• S.D. Hospitalizations — Currently hospitalized: 38 (0 change); new hospitalizations: 18;
• New Area S.D. Hospitalizations (1) — Charles Mix County, +1;
• S.D. Seven-Day Test-Positivity Rate — 7.2% (+2.3%);
• New Area S.D. Cases (+15) — Charles Mix County, +3; Clay County, +1; Douglas County, +2; Turner County, +1; Union County, +3; Yankton County, +5;
• Area S.D. Active Cases (27) — Bon Homme County, 0 (0 change from last week); Charles Mix County, 6 (+1); Clay County, 2 (-1); Douglas County, 3 (+2); Hutchinson County, 2 (-1); Turner County, 2 (0 change); Union County, 4 (-2); Yankton County, 8 (+3).
• Area Community Spread Levels — Low: Bon Homme, Clay, Hutchinson; Moderate: Charles Mix, Yankton; Substantial: Douglas; High: Turner, Union.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.