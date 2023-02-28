SD Lawmakers Kill Drag Show Bill
Chris Karr, R-Sioux Falls, on the House floor during the 2023 legislative session at the Capitol in Pierre.

 Makenzie Huber, South Dakota Searchlight

A bill that would ban “lewd or lascivious” content at state institutions and public schools died in the Senate Education Committee on Tuesday morning.

The bill, introduced by Rep. Chris Karr, R-Sioux Falls, previously passed the House with a 60-10 vote. It was amended in a House committee to allow the South Dakota Board of Regents to prohibit minors from attending any program or event.

