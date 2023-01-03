TEA — Haiti Alive, a nonprofit organization established to bring hope, health, and happiness to the people on the island of LaGonave, Haiti announces the establishment of a Women’s Village to its ministry.
The organization’s many programs — medical clinics, senior feeding program and K-8 school — have been supported by South Dakotans both financially and as mission volunteers. Thanks to a large anonymous gift, Haiti Alive was able to purchase a tract of land that has capacity for 64 homes.
The Women’s Village will provide simple, safe homes for women and children living on the 40-by-10-mile island that is just 35 miles northwest of Port au Prince.
“A Women’s Village has long been a dream of our organization,” says Bruce Blumer, co-founder of Haiti Alive. “In Haiti, women have all of the responsibility for families and often, little support. Some of these women and families are living in beyond deplorable conditions.”
LaGonave is a particularly difficult place to live due to lack of access and resources. The first 32 homes are under construction by Haitians living on the island as an opportunity to provide jobs and income. A committee will select the women who will live in the homes that are scheduled to be completed in January.
“There will be families that have never lived in a safe home. Most who have never used a flush toilet,” says Blumer. “These homes will be gifted to the women, so they have something they will own and hope for a future.”
The cost of a home in the Women’s Village is $10,000 and the organization has funding for 40 of the 64 homes. There is a chance to continue expansion of the Women’s Village and to create a marketplace as a means to continue supporting the island. If you are interested in donating to the Women’s Village visit www.HaitiAlive.org
Haiti Alive (recently rebranded from LaGonave Alive) has been a nonprofit since 2013 and supports the areas of Education, Healthcare, and supporting Women, Children, and the Elderly. The ministry has a school with grades 1-8, two clinics, elderly feeding programs, annually gives out school supplies, and a Christmas Program for children. More information may be found at www.HaitiAlive.org or contact Bruce Blumer at 605-770-5156 or contact@HaitiAlive.org
