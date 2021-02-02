VERMILLION — Join the Vermillion Public Library for a Lunch & Learn program with author Phyllis Cole-Dai on Zoom, which will be held at noon Friday, Feb. 5.
Consider the 1862 Dakota Uprising in Minnesota from the perspective of Sarah Wakefield. At the time of the Uprising, Wakefield was married to a government physician on the Dakota (or Sioux) reservation. She was captured with her two young children the first morning of the outbreak. Her relationship with Caske, her Dakota captor and protector, became a source of great controversy and ultimately tragedy.
In this presentation Cole-Dai tells a few captivating stories behind her writing of “Beneath the Same Stars,” her novel that dives into this history. She leads her audience on a journey from a family cemetery in a dense woods in North Kingstown, Rhode Island; to the ruins of the Upper Sioux Agency near Granite Falls, Minnesota; to the kitchen table of a Dakota elder in Peever, South Dakota. Along the way, she explores a largely forgotten history that still haunts this region of the country.
Register to access the session at bit.ly/vpl1862. You are asked to register as soon as you can to guarantee a spot.
This program was made possible by the South Dakota Humanities Council, an affiliate of the National Endowment for the Humanities. If you have any questions, please email Rachelle at rachelle.langdon@vermillionpubliclibrary.org.
Visit the Vermillion Public Library website at www.vermillionpubliclibrary.org for details on all the services we offer, or call 605-677-7060.
