BROOKINGS — SDSU Extension’s Community Vitality team will be offering a statewide virtual book read focusing on community issues beginning Jan. 20, 2021.
Facilitated discussions will be held every Wednesday evening over Zoom, which is readily available and free to individuals with internet capabilities. The timeframe will be 7:30 p.m. CST; 8:30 p.m. MST, with an hour of interaction. Interested parties should register by Jan. 15, 2021, to receive the link to join the discussion. The program will conclude Feb. 10, 2021.
To register, visit the SDSU Extension Community Book Read event page or contact Kari O’Neill at kari.oneill@sdstate.edu, 605-685-6972; Peggy Schlechter at peggy.schlecter@sdstate.edu, 605-394-1722; or Joshua Hofer at joshua.hofer@sdstate.edu, 605-995-7378.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.